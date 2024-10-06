Preseason Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 3 p.m.

October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors wrap up the preseason in San Jose at 3 p.m.

PUCK DROP: 3 p.m. (Tech CU Arena, San Jose, Calif.)

BROADCAST - streaming exclusively on AHLTV ON FLOHOCKEY (San Jose broadcast)

AHLTV ON FLOHOCKEY

*Today's game will not air on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio and the iHeartRadio App, but all 72 regular season games will be available on radio and via the iHeartRadio App.

The Condors and San Jose Barracuda wrap up the preseason today at 3 p.m. in San Jose.

NEW STREAMING HOME

Today's game will be broadcast exclusively on the all-new streaming platform of the American Hockey League, AHLTV on FloHockey. Broadcaster Ryan Holt returns for his 14th season behind the mic to call all the action. AHLTV on FloHockey is available free of charge for Condors365 Members. To purchase an AHLTV on FloHockey subscription, click here. (Today's game will feature the San Jose broadcast)

VICTORY FRIDAY

Bakersfield scored three times in the second period en route to a 5-3 win on Friday over the Barracuda. James Hamblin and Seth Griffith each had two goals.

AS ADVERTISED

Matthew Savoie had three assists in Friday's victory and is expected to play again today. The 2022 ninth overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres was acquired by the Edmonton Oilers this summer in a deal which sent Ryan McLeod and Ty Tullio to the Sabres. The 20-year old Savoie had 47 points (19g-28a) in 23 games with Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

ROOKIES BETWEEN THE PIPES

Connor Ungar gets the nod today for first half of the the preseason finale. He was signed to a two-year, NHL entry level contract in March by Edmonton. He went 20-6-0 with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage at Brock University last season. Brett Brochu, on an AHL contract, will get the second half. He had a .920 save percentage in 20 starts with Fort Wayne last season.

FRESH FACE

James Stefan was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract in March. The 21-year old led Portland and was fourth in the entire WHL with 50 goals last season. He is the son of Patrik Stefan, who was drafted first overall in the 1999 NHL Draft by Atlanta.

YOUTH ON THE BLUE LINE

Max Wanner will play today in San Jose and is projected to be the lone youth on a veteran laden Condors blue line this season. The 21-year old had 17 points (7g-10a) and was +13 in 68 games with the Condors a season ago. He was drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 NHL Draft by Edmonton.

ON THE ROAD TO START

Bakersfield starts the 2024-25 regular season with a pair of road games in Coachella Valley (Oct. 11) and Ontario (Oct. 18.). The team's home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 19 against San Diego. (click here for tickets)

