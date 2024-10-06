Rangers Assign Connor Mackey to Wolf Pack

October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Connor Mackey to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, the Rangers have reassigned goaltender Talyn Boyko from the Wolf Pack to the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers.

Also today, Rangers Assistant General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced that the club has loaned forward Maxim Barbashev to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Mackey, 28, recorded 11 points (2 g, 9 a) in 44 games as a member of the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 campaign. Mackey's +12 +/- rating led the Wolf Pack a season ago in that category.

The native of Tower Lakes, IL, also dressed in one game with the Rangers during his first season with the organization. He made his Rangers debut on Jan. 27, against the Ottawa Senators.

Throughout four seasons, Mackey has appeared in 124 AHL games, scoring 63 points (10 g, 53 a) and recording a +24 +/- rating with the Wolf Pack and Stockton Heat.

Boyko, 21, appeared in 26 games as a rookie with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones in 2023-24. He posted a record of 13-9-1 with a .888 save percentage and 3.42 goals against average. The native of Drumheller, AB, made his AHL debut in Game 1 of the 2024 Atlantic Division Finals for the Wolf Pack, playing 8:59 in relief against the Hershey Bears.

Before turning pro, Boyko appeared in 142 WHL games, posting a 56-67-9 record with a .899 save percentage, 3.55 goals against average, and six shutouts with the Kelowna Rockets and Tri-City Americans.

Boyko was selected in the fourth round, 112 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Barbashev, 20, split the 2023-24 season between the Shawinigan Cataractes and Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL. Barbashev recorded nine points (2 g, 7 a) in 15 games with the Cataractes. Following his trade on Nov. 21, 2023, Barbashev appeared in 44 games with the Océanic and scored 26 points (12 g, 14 a).

The native of Moscow, RUS, also recorded two assists in five QMJHL playoff games with the Océanic.

Following his QMJHL season, Barbashev joined the Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) on April 9, 2024. He made his AHL debut on April 20, 2024, in the Wolf Pack's 6-4 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Barbashev appeared in three preseason games with the Wolf Pack this fall, recording four points (2 g, 2 a).

