Commesso, Baddock and Ten Others Assigned to Rockford

October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the following transactions:

F Brandon Baddock

Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)

D Austin Strand

Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Colton Dach

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Cole Guttman

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Frank Nazar

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Zach Sanford

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Samuel Savoie

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

F Landon Slaggert

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

D Louis Crevier

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

D Ethan Del Mastro

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

D Kevin Korchinski

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

G Drew Commesso

Assigned to Rockford (AHL)

The current training camp roster has 27 players, including 16 forwards, 8 defensemen and 3 goaltenders.

Opening Night - Saturday, Oct. 12

The IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. to kick off the 2024-25 season on Saturday, Oct. 12. Come early for the block party starting at 4 p.m. featuring the Trippin' Billies and see our reigning MVP, fan favorites and more take the BMO Center ice for the first time this season. Get your tickets now!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.