Commesso, Baddock and Ten Others Assigned to Rockford
October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the following transactions:
F Brandon Baddock
Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D Austin Strand
Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Colton Dach
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Cole Guttman
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Frank Nazar
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Zach Sanford
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Samuel Savoie
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F Landon Slaggert
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D Louis Crevier
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D Ethan Del Mastro
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D Kevin Korchinski
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
G Drew Commesso
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
The current training camp roster has 27 players, including 16 forwards, 8 defensemen and 3 goaltenders.
Opening Night - Saturday, Oct. 12
The IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. to kick off the 2024-25 season on Saturday, Oct. 12. Come early for the block party starting at 4 p.m. featuring the Trippin' Billies and see our reigning MVP, fan favorites and more take the BMO Center ice for the first time this season. Get your tickets now!
