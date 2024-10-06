Syracuse Crunch Fall to Rochester Americans, 7-1, in Preseason Finale

October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Rochester Americans, 7-1, in the preseason finale today at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch complete their preseason schedule with a 1-1 record.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins turned aside 32-of-39 shots. Felix Sandstrom stopped 12-of-12 shots in net for the Americans before swapping with Michael Houser halfway through the game. Houser went on to stop 12-of-13 shots. The Syracuse power play went 1-for-5, while Rochester was 3-for-6.

Rochester opened scoring with a power-play goal 5:06 into the game. Tomkins made the save on the initial shot from the right circle, but Viktor Neuchev was able to jam the puck in along the goal post. Rochester then built on their lead with two back-to-back goals just 17 seconds apart. The first one came at 13:32 after Riley Fiddler-Schultz won the draw in the left circle and sent the puck back for Robert Calisti to score. Seconds later, Calisti fired a shot from the high slot for Olivier Nadeau to redirect in. With four minutes remaining in the frame, Aleksandr Kisakov made it 4-0 with a wrister from the bottom of the right circle.

The Amerks potted two more goals to start the third period. Fiddler-Schultz threw a quick feed down the zone for Ty Tullio to roof past the netminder at the 7:33 mark. Three minutes later, Nadeau scored his second of the game while on the man-advantage. The Crunch finally stole one back with a power-play goal of their own halfway through the frame. After some quick passing, Gabriel Szturc centered the puck for Dylan Duke to tip in from in front of the net. Rochester responded and added one more late in the game to win it 7-1 when Calisti potted his second of the night on the power play.

The Crunch open the regular season on the road in Utica this Friday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Niko Huuhtanen led the Crunch with five points (5a) in the preseason.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.