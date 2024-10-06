Ads Release Two from PTOs
October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they have released forward Blake Murray and defenseman Brenden Datema from their professional try-out contracts (PTO).
The Admirals roster now stands at 28 players.
The Admirals will kick off the regular season on the road in Grand Rapids this Friday, October 11 th against the Griffins. The team's home opener is set for Saturday, October 19 th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.
