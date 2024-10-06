Barracuda Get Best of Condors in Preseason Finale
October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Matthew Savoie opened the scoring and finished the preseason with four points, but the Bakersfield Condors fell 4-2 to the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday in the preseason finale. Matvey Petrov had the other goal for the Condors, who split with their Northern California rivals over the weekend. Cameron Wright notched a goal and assist for the second straight preseason game.
Connor Ungar got the start for Bakersfield and stopped 19 of 20, before giving way to Brett Brochu who stopped 8 of 10.
UP NEXT: The Condors open the regular season Friday in Coachella Valley at 7 p.m. Catch the action on AHLTV on FloHockey, iHeartRadio, and AM 800 Fox Sports Radio.
Barracuda Get Best of Condors in Preseason Finale
