Providence Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 6, the following roster transactions:

Justin Bean, Christian Berger, Patrick Guay, Jacob Hudson, Carter Johnson, and Brooklyn Kalmikov have been released from their training camp tryouts and will report to the Maine Mariners.

