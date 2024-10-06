Providence Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 6, the following roster transactions:
Justin Bean, Christian Berger, Patrick Guay, Jacob Hudson, Carter Johnson, and Brooklyn Kalmikov have been released from their training camp tryouts and will report to the Maine Mariners.
