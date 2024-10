Blue Jackets Loan Defenseman Denton Mateychuk to Monsters

October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets loaned defenseman Denton Mateychuk to Cleveland. In four playoff appearances for the Monsters last season, the first action of his professional career, Mateychuk posted 0-3-3 with a +5 rating.

In 52 appearances for the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors last season, Mateychuk posted 17-58-75 with 31 penalty minutes and a +35 rating and added 11-19-30 with two penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 20 appearances in the WHL Playoffs. Serving as Moose Jaw's captain last season for the second straight year, Mateychuk was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team, helped claim a WHL Championship, was named the WHL's Playoff MVP and Defenseman of the Year, and was named to the CHL's First All-Star Team. In four Memorial Cup appearances for the Warriors, Mateychuk tallied 3-4-7 with a +4 rating in four games.

A 5'11", 185 lb. left-shooting native of Winnipeg, MB, Mateychuk, 20, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (12th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 203 career appearances for Moose Jaw spanning parts of five WHL seasons from 2019-24, Mateychuk registered 41-174-215 with 82 penalty minutes and a +58 rating. In 40 career WHL playoff games, Mateychuk contributed 15-33-48 with four penalty minutes and a +19 rating and was additionally named to the 2021-22 WHL (East) First All-Star Team. Internationally, Mateychuk represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and helped Canada claim the Gold Medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship.

2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (18) - accurate as of 10/6/24

Forwards (9)

Cameron Butler, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Jake Gaudet, Curtis Hall, Stefan Matteau, Hunter McKown, Justin Pearson, Owen Sillinger

Defensemen (6)

Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Corson Ceulemans, Cole Clayton, Samuel Knazko, Denton Mateychuk, Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders (3)

Pavel Cajan, Jet Greaves, Zachary Sawchenko

