Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Eight Players to Syracuse Crunch

October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by nine and have assigned eight players to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Tampa Bay now has 26 players remaining on the team's roster.

The following players have been assigned:

Player Assigned to

Carlile, Declan Syracuse (AHL)

Duke, Dylan Syracuse (AHL)

Gauthier, Ethan Drummondville (QMJHL)

Goncalves, Gage Syracuse (AHL)

Groshev, Maxim Syracuse (AHL)

Santini, Steven Syracuse (AHL)

Szturc, Gabriel Syracuse (AHL)

Tomkins, Matt Syracuse (AHL)

Ylonen, Jesse Syracuse (AHL)

FORWARDS (16)

No. Name HT WT DOB Born Acquired 2023-24 Club

13 ATKINSON, Cam 5'8" 175 6/5/89 Riverside, CT Signed as FA 7/2/24 Philadelphia (NHL)

22 BROWN, Logan 6'7" 229 3/5/98 Raleigh, NC PTO Tampa Bay (NHL)

41 CHAFFEE, Mitchell 6'1" 192 1/26/98 Grand Rapids, MI Signed as FA 7/1/23 Tampa Bay (NHL) Syracuse (AHL)

71 CIRELLI, Anthony 6'1" 190 7/15/97 Etobicoke, ON 15 Draft (3rd Rd) Tampa Bay (NHL)

23 EYSSIMONT, Michael 6'0" 201 9/9/96 Littleton, CO Trade w/ SJS 3/1/23 Tampa Bay (NHL)

*62 FINLEY, Jack 6'6" 220 9/2/02 St. Louis, MO 20 Draft (2nd Rd) Syracuse (AHL)

*82 FORTIER, Gabriel 5'11" 181 2/6/00 Lachine, QC 18 Draft (2nd Rd) Syracuse (AHL)

14 GEEKIE, Conor 6'4" 206 5/5/04 Strathclair, MB Traded from UTA Swift Current (WHL)

28 GIRGENSONS, Zemgus 6'2" 200 1/5/94 Riga, LAT Signed as FA 7/1/24 Buffalo (NHL)

11 GLENDENING, Luke 5'10" 190 4/28/89 Grand Rapids, MI Signed as FA 7/1/23 Tampa Bay (NHL)

59 GUENTZEL, Jake 5'11" 180 10/6/94 Omaha, NE Signed as FA 6/30/24 Pittsburgh (NHL) Carolina (NHL)

38 HAGEL, Brandon 6'2" 183 8/27/98 Saskatoon, SK Trade w/ CHI 3/18/22 Tampa Bay (NHL)

86 KUCHEROV, Nikita 5'11" 182 6/17/93 Maykop, RUS 11 Draft (2nd Rd) Tampa Bay (NHL)

20 PAUL, Nick 6'3" 229 3/20/95 Mississauga, ON Trade w/ OTT 3/20/22 Tampa Bay (NHL)

21 POINT, Brayden 5'10" 178 3/13/96 Calgary, AB 14 Draft (3rd Rd) Tampa Bay (NHL)

73 SHEARY, Conor 5'8" 179 6/8/92 Winchester, MI Signed as FA 7/1/23 Tampa Bay (NHL)

DEFENSEMEN (8)

No. Name HT WT DOB Born Acquired 2023-24 Club

81 CERNAK, Erik 6'3" 230 5/28/97 Kosice, SVK Trade w/ LAK 2/26/17 Tampa Bay (NHL)

65 CROZIER, Max 6'3" 198 4/19/00 Calgary, AB 19 Draft (4th Rd) Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay (NHL)

77 HEDMAN, Victor 6'7" 246 12/18/90 Ornskoldsvik, SWE 09 Draft (1st Rd) Tampa Bay (NHL)

78 LILLEBERG, Emil 6'3" 208 2/2/01 Sarpsborg, NOR Signed as FA 6/4/23 Syracuse (AHL) Tampa Bay (NHL)

27 MCDONAGH, Ryan 6'1" 215 6/13/89 St. Paul, MN Trade w/ NSH 5/21/24 Nashville (NHL)

90 MOSER, JJ 6'1" 173 6/6/00 Biel, SU Trade w/ UTA 6/29/24 Arizona (NHL)

48 PERBIX, Nick 6'3" 202 6/15/98 Elk River, MN 17 Draft (6th Rd) Tampa Bay (NHL)

43 RADDYSH, Darren 6'1" 195 2/28/96 Toronto, ON Signed as FA 7/28/21 Tampa Bay (NHL)

GOALTENDERS (2)

No. Name HT WT DOB Born Acquired 2023-24 Club

31 JOHANSSON, Jonas 6'5" 219 9/19/95 Gavle, SWE Signed as FA 7/1/23 Tampa Bay (NHL)

88 VASILEVSKIY, Andrei 6'4" 220 7/25/94 Tyumen, RUS 12 Draft (1st Rd) Tampa Bay (NHL)

