Detroit Assigns 11 to Grand Rapids
October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday assigned forwards Nate Danielson, Cross Hanas, Marco Kasper, Carter Mazur and Elmer Soderblom, defensemen Tory Dello, Antti Tuomisto, Eemil Viro and William Wallinder, and goaltenders Sebastian Cossa and Carter Gylander to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The Griffins will begin practices in Grand Rapids on Monday with the time to be determined in preparation for Friday's season opener against the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2024
- That's a Wrap: Phantoms Conclude Preseason - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- B-Sens Short Preseason Slate Ends with Loss to Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Rochester Americans, 7-1, in Preseason Finale - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Reduce Roster by Seven Skaters - Manitoba Moose
- Ads Release Two from PTOs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Panthers Assign Will Lockwood and Matt Kiersted to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Detroit Assigns 11 to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rangers Assign Connor Mackey to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Stars Loan Six Players to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Commesso, Baddock and Ten Others Assigned to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Mourn the Passing of John Henderson - Hershey Bears
- Preseason Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 3 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Providence Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions - Providence Bruins
- Blue Jackets Loan Defenseman Denton Mateychuk to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- St. Louis Blues Assign 10 Players to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Reduce Training Camp Roster - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Eight Players to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign Edge Gulls, 5-4 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.