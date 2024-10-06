Detroit Assigns 11 to Grand Rapids

October 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday assigned forwards Nate Danielson, Cross Hanas, Marco Kasper, Carter Mazur and Elmer Soderblom, defensemen Tory Dello, Antti Tuomisto, Eemil Viro and William Wallinder, and goaltenders Sebastian Cossa and Carter Gylander to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Griffins will begin practices in Grand Rapids on Monday with the time to be determined in preparation for Friday's season opener against the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

