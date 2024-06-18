Orelvis Martinez Promoted to Blue Jays

June 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - This afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that they have promoted INF ORELVIS MARTINEZ from the Bisons. The organization's #2 ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, has been added to the Blue Jays active 26-man roster.

Martinez leaves Buffalo as the team leader in several offensive categories including home runs, 16, RBIs, 46, and runs scored, 46. His 16th home run of the season came in Buffalo's previous game this past Sunday against the Worcester Red Sox.

The young phenom leaves the International League in a tie for first place with 16 homers on the season, and his 46 RBIs ranks tied for sixth place, as well. He also racked up 123 total bases, putting him third in the IL in that category.

Martinez made his Triple-A debut last season, hitting a home run in his first game with Buffalo on July 18 in Syracuse against the Mets. He finished the season appearing in 55 games with the Bisons, racking up 11 home runs and 48 RBIs.

He was also named the International League Player of the Week for the week of September 12-17. Martinez homered in three straight games that week against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, as part of back-to-back multi-hit games for the young prospect. He added nine RBIs in the six-game set against the RailRiders to lead the team that week, as well.

The 22-year-old appeared in 63 games for the Herd this season and made starts at second base as well as third base. Martinez served as the designated hitter 10 times for the team, in addition to 36 starts at second base this year to along with 15 starts at third base.

