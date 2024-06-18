Knights Earn Walk-off Win on Tuesday, 4-3

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- When Jared Walsh stepped to the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning, he had a chance to lead the Knights to victory. With one swing of his bat, he did just that.

Walsh ripped the game-winning hit down the first base line to lead the Knights to a thrilling 4-3 walk-off win over the Gwinnett Stripers in the opening game of a six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday night. The win was Charlotte's third straight overall.

Tuesday's game was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams. The Stripers scored first in the top of the first inning and added a second run in the top of the third inning to take a 2-0 lead. The Knights quickly fought back to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to a Zach DeLoach RBI single and a key single from Chuckie Robinson. With the game now knotted at 2-2, both teams settled down and stayed scoreless over the next four frames.

In the top of the ninth inning, Luke Williams doubled home the go-ahead run for the Stripers, who took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning. That didn't stop the Knights from rallying, however.

Charlotte shortstop Colson Montgomery launched a solo home run into the right field upper deck to tie the game at 3-3. The home run was Montgomery's team-high 10th of the season.

In the 10th, Charlotte RHP Aaron McGarity (4-1, 3.58), who allowed a Gwinnett run in the ninth inning, pitched a scoreless inning. He was backed by the game-winning single from Walsh. McGarity earned the win.

Chicago White Sox RHP Mike Clevinger joined the Knights before the game on a major league rehab assignment with the Knights. Clevinger started and allowed two runs on four hits over three innings pitched. He walked one batter and fanned three. In all, Clevinger threw 55 pitches, 37 for strikes.

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) on Wednesday night from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday night.

