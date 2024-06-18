Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 18 at Syracuse

June 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (36-31) vs. Syracuse Mets (42-26)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-1, 7.04) vs. RHP Christian Scott (3-0, 2.91)

DE-RAILED: The Rochester Red Wings picked up their season-high fourth consecutive win Sunday afternoon, capping off Father's Day weekend with an 8-1 win over Scranton/WB in the series finale...11,141 fans packed into Innovative Field, marking the largest total attendance over a three-game stretch since 1997...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE earned the win after allowing one earned on two hits across 7.0 innings of work on the mound...three Red Wing hitters posted multi-hit performances, including newly acquired DH HAROLD RAMÍREZ ...Rochester travels to Syracuse today for their second trip to the Salt City in 2024...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ takes the mound for Rochester against Mets RHP Christian Scott.

PACK THE BARN : The Rochester faithful capped off a historic weekend on Sunday, sending 11,141 fans through the gates to watch the Red Wings secure a series victory on Father's Day against Scranton/WB...a total of 36,914 fans visited Innovative Field from Friday night through Sunday, the second-biggest crowd over any three-game stretch in stadium history (8/24-27)...

A total of 57,020 fans visited the ballpark Tuesday-Sunday last week, the highest attendance in a six-game homestand since 8/26-9/1 in 2008 (58,000).

JACK THE HITTER : SS JACK DUNN bunted his way on base to get the first inning going Sunday afternoon for Rochester...this hit gave the Northwestern graduate his Triple-A career-high with 48 hits on the season, eclipsing his 2023 total in five fewer games...

Through 67 games, Dunn has worked more walks (39) than times struck out (32)...he would be the first Red Wing to finish the season with this ratio since the team was affiliated with the Baltimore Orioles.

NOT JUAN, BUT TWO : 1B JUAN YEPEZ smoked a ball to right-center field for a double in the bottom of the third inning...the two-bagger gave him 13, this season which is tied with RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN and OF JAMES WOOD for most on the team through the first 67 games.

JACKSON THE BEAN STALK : RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE started on the mound on Sunday for Rochester, making his 13th start of the season...the 6'8" pitcher worked 7.0 innings for his second quality start of the year and allowed one earned run on three hits while walking two and recording three strikeouts...Rutledge is the second Red Wings pitcher to go seven innings this year (RHP SPENSER WATKINS, 6/9 against WOR)...

The former first-round pick worked his way into the seventh inning for the first time at the Triple-A level and the first time since 6/15/2023 with Double-A Harrisburg.

Rutledge's three strikeouts level him with Spenser Watkins for the most on the team with 46.

ALEX BALL FOUR : CF ALEX CALL walked three times Sunday afternoon for the fourth occasion in 2024...the former White Sox third-round pick has worked three walks in four different games this season, becoming the first Red Wing to do so since Antoan Richardson in 2013 (5 times)...

Call has 36 walks this season, three behind SS JACK DUNN for the team lead.

TWO'S A PARTY: DH HAROLD RAMIREZ turned in a multi-hit performance on Sunday, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored...this was the Colombia native's first multi-hit game at the Triple-A level since he had two hits on 8/14/2022 with Durham.

