Durham Shocks Sounds in 9th, Wins Series Opener 6-4
June 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Nashville, TN - The Durham Bulls scored three times in the ninth inning while down to their last strike to steal away a 6-4 win over the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.
Down 4-3 in the last frame, Ronny Simon walked and CJ Hinojosa reached on an infield single to set up the heroics. With two outs, Kameron Misner drilled a single to center on an 0-2 pitch, scoring Simon for the tie. The second bounce was bobbled by Nashville centerfielder Issac Collins allowing Hinojosa to continue past third base to score the go-ahead run. Austin Shenton later walked with the bases loaded to make it 6-4.
Erasmo Ramirez (S, 2) recorded the final three outs to close out the Durham (34-36) victory.
Tristan Peters hit a sac fly in the fifth to put the Bulls ahead of the Sounds (35-35) 1-0, then singled in the seventh inning to tie the game 2-2.
Jake Mangum, who went 3-4, tied the game 3-3 in the eighth on a two-out single to bring home Curtis Mead.
Garrett Mitchell hit two homers in a big league rehab game for Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Springs threw two scoreless innings in his second Triple-A rehab outing for the Tampa Bay Rays.
The series continues Wednesday night with Tyler Alexander (0-1, 4.63) matching against Taylor Clarke (1-0, 3.38) at 7:35 PM ET.
