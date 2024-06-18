McDowell Homers Twice But Bisons Drop Opener to RailRiders

June 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Moosic, PA - Despite a five-home run effort for the Bisons, including a two homerun, four-hit game by Max McDowell, the Bisons fell 11-10 at PNC Field on Tuesday night.

The Bisons built an early 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning, thanks in part to back-to-back at-bats from Alan Roden and Max McDowell. Roden, playing in his third game for Buffalo, put the Bisons on the board first. His groundball fielder's choice scored Damiano Palmegiani. Then, McDowell hit a two-run home run over the center field wall on the first pitch of his at-bat bringing across Roden. It was the former RailRiders' second home run of the year for the three-run advantage.

In the fourth inning, McDowell hit another home run, a solo shot, to extend the Bisons' lead over the RailRiders to 4-0. His second home run of the game traveled 387 feet, over the left field wall.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded in the bottom of the fourth inning as Carlos Narvaez hit a two-run homer to right field. The homer cut the Bisons' lead to 4-2.

However, the Bisons' would get a run back as Leo Jimenez's RBI double in the top of the fifth inning scored Cam Eden. Eden led off the inning with his second triple of the season. This would extend Buffalo's lead to 5-2.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the ballgame. First, a Jeter Downs RBI double closed the scoring gap to two as the hit would push across Oscar Gonzalez, making the score 5-3 Bisons. Next, Brandon Lockridge scored Downs as he grounded out to Palmegiani at third, cutting the lead to 5-4. Then, Jorbit Vivas hit a solo homer to tie the ballgame at 5-5. The home run was also Vivas's first home run at the Triple-A level.

The RailRiders gained the first lead of the night on a three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning. Taylor Trammell's second home run of the season gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre an 8-5 advantage. The RailRiders would extend their lead further as Vivas would add another RBI to his stat line. His RBI single scored Downs, extending the RailRiders' lead to 9-5 over the Bisons.

But, the Bisons would get two runs back in the top of the seventh inning as Riley Tirotta put a ball over the left field wall. Tirotta's fourth career Triple-A home run cut the RailRiders' lead in half as Buffalo trailed Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 9-7.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Jose Rojas hit a two-run home run to push the RailRiders' lead back out to a four-run advantage. Rojas's 13th home run of the year gave his team an 11-7 advantage over Buffalo.

The Bisons would add on a run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Will Robertson hit a solo shot to cut the lead down to 11-8 RailRiders. The long ball was his eighth of the season.

The Bisons would make it a one-run game with two outs in the ninth inning as Cam Eden's fifth homer of the year would cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to 11-10.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.