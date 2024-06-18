Stripers' Winning Streak Snapped in Walk-Off Loss at Charlotte
June 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Despite taking a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth inning on an RBI double by Luke Williams, the Gwinnett Stripers (34-36) saw their season-best four-game winning streak snapped with a 4-3 loss to the Charlotte Knights (29-40) in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Truist Field.
Decisive Plays: Nacho Alvarez Jr. continued his red-hot start in Triple-A with a first-inning solo home run (3) off rehabbing Chicago White Sox starter Mike Clevinger to give the Stripers a 1-0 lead. In the third, it was Alvarez again setting the table with a double and scoring on a two-out single by Yuli Gurriel that boosted the lead to 2-0. Charlotte tied the game with two runs against Allan Winans in the bottom of the fourth. In the ninth, Eli White walked, stole second, and scored on Williams' double down the left-field line. The 3-2 lead wouldn't hold, however, as Colson Montgomery blasted a solo homer to right in the ninth off Matt Carasiti (BS, 1) and Jared Walsh lined a walk-off single in the 10th off Tommy Doyle (L, 1-2).
Key Contributors: Winans turned in his third straight quality start, going 7.0 innings (5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO) in a no-decision. Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a double, homer, and one RBI, while Williams went 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Montgomery, Walsh, and Zach DeLoach each drove in one run for Charlotte.
Noteworthy: The loss was Gwinnett's first in Charlotte since August 6, 2022, snapping a seven-game winning streak. Williams' double extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest in the International League this season. Alvarez has hit safely in all six games during his Triple-A debut, batting .464 with six extra-base hits, eight RBIs, and a 1.376 OPS.
Next Game (Wednesday, June 19): Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. ET at Truist Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. LHP Zach Logue (2-4, 3.35 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Sean Burke (0-1, 5.23 ERA) for the Knights.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 25): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
