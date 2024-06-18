Indianapolis Takes Game One Over Iowa
June 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (31-39) dropped the first game of the series to the Indianapolis Indians (30-38) by a 4-2 score tonight at Victory Field.
Indianapolis opened the scoring as they plated a run in the second and third inning which put the Indians up 2-0.
Iowa fought back to tie the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning as Hayden Cantrelle drove in two runs with a two-out triple.
Canaan Smith-Njigba put Indianapolis ahead 3-2 in the bottom half of the fifth with a sacrifice fly. The Indians gained a 4-2 advantage in the sixth inning as Andres Alvarez doubled home another run.
I-Cubs starter Thomas Pannone suffered the loss as he tossed 4.0 innings and allowed three runs on eight hits. Frankie Scalzo Jr. made his Triple-A debut and pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in relief.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Cubs No. 6 prospect (MLB.com) Moises Ballesteros tallied his first Triple-A hit, a double in the fifth inning.
- Iowa fell to 6-11 in two-run games and to 6-7 in series-opening games.
Iowa will play at Indianapolis on Wednesday for the second of a six-game series with first pitch from Victory Field slated for 6:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 18, 2024
- Mud Hens Fall 5-4 to Saints Despite Leonard's First Home Run - Toledo Mud Hens
- Durham Shocks Sounds in 9th, Wins Series Opener 6-4 - Durham Bulls
- Knights Earn Walk-off Win on Tuesday, 4-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Indianapolis Takes Game One Over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Edge Bisons, 11-10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Weston Wilson's Two Homers Back Michael Mercado's Quality Outing for a 'Pigs Winner - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Gorski Cranks Another Homer as Indians Win Series Opener, 4-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- McDowell Homers Twice But Bisons Drop Opener to RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- Stripers' Winning Streak Snapped in Walk-Off Loss at Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Five-Hit Night from Pablo Reyes Leads Syracuse to 12-2 Win over Rochester on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Tides Drops Series Opener To Lehigh Valley - Norfolk Tides
- June 18 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Late Push Falls Short in Opener against Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Clinch First Half Title with 9-4 Win against Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Clevinger to Start MLB Rehab Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Jacksonville Takes Opening Game in Memphis 7-4 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB Game Notes - June 18 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Omaha Storm Chasers Win 1st Half, Clinch Home Field Advantage in International League Championship Series - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Struggles Continue in 9-4 Loss to Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Orelvis Martinez Promoted to Blue Jays - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 18 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Marlins Send Hoeing to Jacksonville to Begin Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.