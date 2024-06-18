Indianapolis Takes Game One Over Iowa

June 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (31-39) dropped the first game of the series to the Indianapolis Indians (30-38) by a 4-2 score tonight at Victory Field.

Indianapolis opened the scoring as they plated a run in the second and third inning which put the Indians up 2-0.

Iowa fought back to tie the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning as Hayden Cantrelle drove in two runs with a two-out triple.

Canaan Smith-Njigba put Indianapolis ahead 3-2 in the bottom half of the fifth with a sacrifice fly. The Indians gained a 4-2 advantage in the sixth inning as Andres Alvarez doubled home another run.

I-Cubs starter Thomas Pannone suffered the loss as he tossed 4.0 innings and allowed three runs on eight hits. Frankie Scalzo Jr. made his Triple-A debut and pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in relief.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Cubs No. 6 prospect (MLB.com) Moises Ballesteros tallied his first Triple-A hit, a double in the fifth inning.

- Iowa fell to 6-11 in two-run games and to 6-7 in series-opening games.

Iowa will play at Indianapolis on Wednesday for the second of a six-game series with first pitch from Victory Field slated for 6:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.