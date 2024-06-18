Jacksonville Takes Opening Game in Memphis 7-4

June 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Will Banfield and Jonah Bride both knocked in multiple runs as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp opened their six-game set with a 7-4 win over the Memphis Redbirds Tuesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

After falling behind in the first, Jacksonville (32-38) took the lead in the fifth and never looked back. Griffin Conine opened the inning with a double off Memphis (36-34) starter Nick Raquet (L, 0-3). Troy Johnston grounded out in the following at-bat but Conine advanced to third. Will Banfield continued his hot hitting with a double, plating Conine to tie the game at one. A flyout pushed Banfield to third, and Jonathan Davis drove him in with a two-out base knock giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-1 advantage.

Jacksonville never looked back, building on their lead in the sixth. Javier Sanoja led off with a walk and stole second with one out. Bride walked and Conine laced a base hit to center, scoring Sanoja for a two-run lead. Bride went to second on the single and scored on a base hit from Johnston to make the score 4-1.

Trailing 4-1, the Redbirds responded in the bottom of the sixth. César Prieto reached on an error to start the inning and Thomas Saggese followed with a base hit. With runners on first and second, Nick Dunn ripped a single to load the bases. After a pitching change, Nick Raposo laced a two-run single off Jacksonville reliever George Soriano cutting the deficit to 4-3.

After a scoreless seventh, the Jumbo Shrimp bats went back to work in the eighth. Sanoja started the inning with a bunt single and Victor Mesa Jr. followed with a base hit. With two runners on, Bride smacked a two-run double, pushing the lead to 6-3. Two batters later, Johnston singled advancing Bride to third and Banfield drove in Bride with a base hit pushing the advantage to 7-3.

The Redbirds tried to mount a rally in the ninth but fell short. With one out, Matt Koperniak doubled and Luken Baker drew a walk. Two batters later, Thomas Saggese plated Koperniak with a base hit to make it a three-run game, 7-4. Nick Dunn singled in the next at-bat to load the bases. As the winning run, Alfonso Rivas III grounded out to end the game.

Jacksonville and Memphis continue the series Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. ET from AutoZone Park. The Redbirds will hand the ball to RHP Gordon Graceffo (7-5, 4.11). Coverage begins at 7:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.

