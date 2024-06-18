Chasers Clinch First Half Title with 9-4 Win against Louisville

June 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers clinched a playoff spot with their sixth straight win with a 9-4 victory over the Louisville Bats Tuesday at Werner Park. With the win, it marks the Chasers' 18th playoff appearance in the last 55 years and the first time since 2014.

In game one of the six-game series, the Bats got on the board first in the top of the third inning as three singles scored the first run of the game and put Louisville ahead 1-0.

The Storm Chasers remained scoreless through the first three innings, collecting four hits in the first third of the game but unable to score. Omaha answered the Bats' run in the bottom of the fourth and fifth inning as Nick Pratto crushed a go-ahead two-run homer that scored Major League rehabber Michael Massey for a 2-1 lead the Chasers did not relinquish the rest of the game.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Nate Eaton reached on Louisville's second error of the inning to plate Tyler Gentry and increase the lead to 3-1.

The Bats answered back in the top of the sixth inning as P.J. Higgins hit a homer to left field and Omaha's lead went back down to 3-2. That was the last run Omaha starting pitcher Daniel Lynch IV allowed as he threw his third quality start of the year and earned his fifth win of the season, holding the Bats to just the two runs over 6.0 innings of work.

Omaha grew its lead with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as Gentry drove in his third of a season-high four hits in the game and plated home Pratto. Cam Devanney followed with a three-run shot to left field the plated Brian O'Keefe and Gentry as the lead grew to 7-2 in favor of the Chasers.

Right-hander Colin Selby allowed a run in the seventh, striking out two in an inning of work. John McMillon also allowed a run in an inning of work, punching out two batters in the eighth, bringing the score to 7-4 in the middle of the eighth inning.

Omaha scored two runs of insurance in the bottom of the eighth, as John Rave hit a two-run homer to score Gentry and move the score to a 9-4 lead for the Chasers.

Will Klein worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning with a strikeout, securing the team's sixth straight win and a playoff berth.

Officially the first half champs, the Storm Chasers, continue this week's series against the Louisville Bats Wednesday, June 19 as first pitch will be 7:05 p.m. CT and left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic is slated to start for Omaha.

