June 18 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

June 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (31-38) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (29-38)

Tuesday, June 18 - 6:05 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

LHP Thomas Pannone (4-5, 4.04) vs. RHP Domingo Germán (0-4, 6.93)

TONIGHT'S GAME : The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians play the first of a six-game series tonight at Victory Field...it marks the second time the two clubs will meet this season, with the first being from May 21-26 at Principal Park...Iowa is slated to start left-hander Thomas Pannone who will make his league-leading 15th start for Iowa...the Indians are slated to start right-hander Domingo Germán, who will make his sixth start for Indianapolis.

SUNDAY FUNDAY : Iowa won their second straight game on Sunday by an 11-6 score at Columbus...the I-Cubs entered the ninth inning trailing 6-4 and scored seven runs in the frame, highlighted by a three-run homer by Owen Caissie ... Michael Arias worked 2.0 scoreless inning in relief and has now allowed just one run in 6.0 innings (1.50 ERA) with Iowa this season...marked the 11th comeback win for Iowa this season.

SERIES RECAP : Despite Sunday's win, the I-Cubs dropped their last series at Columbus as they went 2-4 at Huntington Park...Iowa was outscored by Columbus 32-29 and have gone 5-7 against the Clippers this season.

THE BIG O : I-Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie leads the club in hits (62), doubles (14), walks (44), on-base percentage (.410) and RBI (40)...Caissie hit his eighth homer of the season on Sunday and matched a season high with four RBI... he has five home runs and 16 RBI in his last 13 games...he ranks tied for seventh in the International League in walks (44) and ranks among Cubs farmhands in walks (1st), doubles (T-1st), hits (3rd) and RBI (3rd).

WINDY CITY : In the fifth inning of Tuesday night's game, Bryce Windham hit his first home run since July 28, 2023 at Memphis...Windy is slashing .293/.370/.488 (11-for-34) with five extra-base hits and five RBI in 12 June games... Bryce has also made appearances at five different positions, including catcher (20 games), second base (eight) first base (six), right field (four) and designated hitter (two).

VS. INDIANAPOLIS : Iowa and Indianapolis are facing off for their second series of the season following May 21-26 in which each club won three games and Indianapolis outscoring Iowa 46-41...the I-Cubs went 14-10 vs. the Indians last season and 5-7 against the club at Victory Field.

CLOSE CALLS : Iowa improved to 12-11 in one-run games this season in their 3-2 win Saturday night at Columbus...they have played 23 one-run games which is the for fourth-most in the IL, trailing Omaha (17-6)...in addition, the I-Cubs have gone 6-10 in two-run games, which is the fourth-most in the International League trailing Buffalo (10-9).

ON THE ROAD AGAIN : Iowa began a road trip last Tuesday at Columbus in which they will play 12 games over 14 days...Iowa has gone 13-20 on the road this season and have lost five of their last seven games away from Principal Park dating back to the series finale on June 2 at Louisville.

ROBERTS IN RELIEF : Iowa reliever Ethan Roberts was added to the Cubs 40-man roster and optioned to Iowa on Sunday...Roberts has pitched in 10 games with Iowa and has not allowed an earned run in 9.2 innings of work, which is tied for fifth-longest such active streak in the International League this season...Ethan has made nine appearances in the Majors (all in 2022 with Chicago) and went 0-1 with a 8.22 ERA (7 ER in 7.2 IP) before he missed the entire 2023 season due to injury.

WELCOME BACK, CHASE : Iowa infielder Chase Strumpf played in his first game back with Iowa on June 13 since being placed on the injured list on April 20...Strumpf hit his fourth home run of the season in the sixth inning off Mason Hickman which marked his first home run since April 14 at St. Paul...Strumpf played in three games on a rehab assignment with the ACL Cubs and batted .143 (1- for-7) before rejoining the I-Cubs prior to last night's game at Columbus

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.