Marlins Send Hoeing to Jacksonville to Begin Rehab Assignment

June 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' right-hander Bryan Hoeing will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this week, when the club takes on the Memphis Redbirds from AutoZone Park.

Hoeing, who is scheduled to start Tuesday's series opener, was selected by the Marlins out of the University of Louisville in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB draft. Following the draft, he immediately started with the Batavia Muckdogs of the New York Penn League. After making nine appearances with Class-A short season Batavia, he made his full-season debut with the Beloit SkyCarp in 2021. In 22 starts, he compiled a 7-6 record, posting a 4.83 ERA with 96 punch outs in 121.0 innings.

The 2022 season saw Hoeing split time with Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville before making his major league debut. After posting a 0.35 ERA in four starts with Pensacola, Hoeing was promoted to Jacksonville, where he made 17 starts out of 18 appearances.

His major league debut came on August 20, 2022 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, where he pitched three innings and tallied two strikeouts. He made eight total appearances in the last three months of the 2022 season.

After earning an invitation to Spring Training in 2023, Hoeing started that season with the Jumbo Shrimp. After making seven appearances with a 2.35 ERA, he was recalled to Miami, where he made 33 total appearances covering 70.2 innings, helping the Marlins reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

After spending parts of the last two seasons with Jacksonville, Hoeing rejoins the Jumbo Shrimp after being placed on the 15-day injured list on May 3 (retroactive to May 2) with a left hamstring strain. Prior to his injury in 2024, Hoeing made 11 appearances out of the bullpen for the Marlins with a 1.83 ERA in 19.2 innings. Opponents are hitting .183 against the former Louisville Cardinal.

Thus far in 2024, nine different players have joined the Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment presented by H2 Health. Cabrera (March 31-April 15), left-hander Braxton Garrett (April 5-May 6), catcher Christian Bethancourt (April 19-24), right-hander JT Chargois (April 21-27; May 21-June 12), infielder Jake Burger (May 1-6), left-hander A.J. Puk (May 10-13), infielders Tim Anderson (May 18-May 19), Xavier Edwards (May 18-May 27) and Hoeing (May 21; June 18-present) have also rehabbed with Jacksonville in 2024. Last year, the Jumbo Shrimp had 15 overall injury rehab assignments.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 18, 2024

Marlins Send Hoeing to Jacksonville to Begin Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.