SWB Game Notes - June 18

June 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (35-34) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (40-29)

Game 70 | Home Game 31 | PNC Field | Tuesday, June 18, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Mike Mayers (1-3, 5.82) vs LHP Josh Maciejewski (1-1, 3.54)

FINAL FIRST- The International League wraps up their first half of the season with one final series. Each have is 75 games and the winners will face off in a three-game playoff set and then a National Championship in Los Vegas against the Pacific Coast League's victor. While the RailRiders were in first place for 36 games, they are officially eliminated from winning the League.

MAN ON THE RUN- The RailRiders added two more steals last night, good for second in the International League with 100 on the season. Brandon Lockridge leads all players with 21, while Caleb Durbin has 20 however he is on the Injured List. Eighteen players have at least one. Last year, SWB set a record in steals in one season with 174 taken.

RUMFIELD'S REIGN- T.J. Rumfield extended his on-base streak to ten consecutive games after reaching every day of the series. With a single in his fifth time up at the plate on Sunday, he raised his batting average to .303 in Triple-A. The lefty has totaled 64 total hits, which is fifth most in the Yankees farm system, while batting in 34 runs.

FOUR STRAIGHT- SWB dropped their final four games in the series against Rochester. It was the first time this season they lost that many on the road and the second time this summer that they have fallen in four consecutive contests.

IT'S BEEN AWHILE- The RailRiders haven't faced off against the Buffalo Bisons since opening weekend. SWB leads the series 2-1 after taking the first two contests of the season. On Opening Day, the RailRiders won 12-9 thanks to three home runs (Allen, Rojas, Pereira) and five stolen bases. Will Warren only recorded one out while giving up five runs in the first frame.

COUSINS IS CLEAR- Jake Cousins pitched his first full inning since coming off the Injured List last week. He initially got a pair of outs in Tuesdays game but didn''t appear again until Sunday. On the season, Cousins has had five appearances for a 2.25 earned run average.

A DOWNS DRIVE- Jeter Downs smacked his eighth home run on Sunday, for the team's 70th of the season. Downs is currently batting .264 with 27 runs batted in and five of his long balls have been hit in away games. The team has hit 42 homers on the road and 28 in the confines of PNC Field. Jose Rojas leads the way with 13 deep drives.

WHO'S BEEN HERE?- The team has had 53 different players on the roster throughout the season that have been in at least on contest. The roster has contained 22 position players and 31 pitcher, including two Major League rehabbers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.