Five-Hit Night from Pablo Reyes Leads Syracuse to 12-2 Win over Rochester on Tuesday Night

June 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse, NY - Pablo Reyes went 5-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and six RBIs to pace the Syracuse Mets in a 12-2 win over the Rochester Red Wings on a steamy Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The temperature at first pitch was 95 degrees and the Mets batters were just as hot, finishing the game with 16 hits.

Syracuse (43-26) gave their starting pitcher, Christian Scott, some early run support, plating four runs in the bottom of the second. Rhylan Thomas provided an RBI double, and Reyes had an RBI single in the inning, but the real name of the game in the frame was patience. The Mets drew five walks in the bottom of the second alone, including a pair of bases-loaded walks from Luke Ritter and Brett Baty that boosted the lead up to 4-0.

From there, Scott once again took center stage. While the 25-year-old from Florida wasn't quite as dominant as previously seen at the Triple-A level, Scott still put up solid numbers in a shorter outing. In four and one-third innings pitched, Scott allowed just one run on six hits (all singles) with one walk and three strikeouts. Scott once again filled up the strike zone as 52 of the 72 pitches that he threw were strikes. In his three starts since returning to the Triple-A level on June 5th, Scott has allowed just three earned runs in 13 innings with 16 strikeouts.

Rochester (36-32) and Syracuse traded runs in the middle innings. The Mets got a run in the bottom of the fifth on a Reyes double to make it 5-1, followed by a Red Wings home run from Riley Adams in the top of the sixth to slim the deficit to 5-2.

Syracuse pulled away in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs to push the lead out to 8-2. The big blow of the frame was a two-out, two-run single from Reyes, who somehow wasn't done. In the eighth, in the midst of another four-run flurry, Reyes pounded a two-run double down the left-field line to score two more runs and cap off his masterclass of an evening. It was the first five-hit game of the season for a Syracuse Met.

In the midst of the brilliance from Reyes, it was yet another all-around evening for the Syracuse Mets batters. Eight of the nine Mets hitters got at least one hit, every single starter reached base at least once, eight different players scored runs, and five players had multi-hit games. Ironically, the only Mets player to not get a hit was Brett Baty, who had a .429 batting average in eight prior games at the Triple-A level this season. However, the 24-year-old Texan still reached base three times, walking twice and being hit by a pitch.

The Syracuse Mets are home all week wrapping up their first two-week homestand of the season. The second half of the 12-game homestand is against the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, the Rochester Red Wings. Game two of the series is set for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday. Right-hander Mike Vasil is expected to start on the mound for the Mets against right-hander Thaddeus Ward for the Red Wings.

