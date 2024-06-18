Clippers Out-Slug WooSox in Series Opener, 16-4

WORCESTER, MA -- In a difficult series opening matchup, the Worcester Red Sox (32-38) surrendered six home runs to the Columbus Clippers (30-39) in a 16-4 defeat at Polar Park on Tuesday night.

Prior to game one, the WooSox welcomed a familiar face back to the lineup. Wilyer Abreu began a rehab assignment with Worcester on Tuesday after being placed on the 10-Day Injured List with a right ankle sprain on June 3. The 24-year-old served as the designated hitter and went hitless in four at-bats with a walk.

Justin Hagenman began the game on the mound for the WooSox, making his fifth start in 14 appearances. In 12.1 innings as a starter, the right-hander had allowed just two runs and punched out 16 opposing hitters. On Tuesday night, though, Hagenman struggled early, surrendering four home runs in the first three innings.

In the first inning, Angel Martinez drilled a two-out solo home run to give the Clippers an early 1-0 lead. The following inning, Eddy Alvarez knotted up the game with his eighth long ball of the year, but the 1-1 tie did not last long. With one out in the third, the top three batters in Columbus' order went back-to-back-to-back to give the visitors a 4-1 lead. The inning was capped by Martinez' second home run of the night--a no-doubter into the seats in right.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Hagenman's night was done. The 27-year-old ended with a final line of 4 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K and was handed his third loss of the season.

Naoyuki Uwasawa entered for Hageman to begin the fifth and was tasked with keeping the top of the Clippers lineup in the yard. To start the frame, José Tena blooped a double down the right field line to give Columbus a runner in scoring position with nobody out. After advancing to third on Juan Brito's lineout to center, Martinez scored Tena with a sacrifice fly. At the end of five innings, the WooSox trailed, 5-1.

After a quiet sixth for both teams, Jorge Benitez relieved Uwasawa on the mound and recorded two quick outs to begin the seventh. But, the top of the Clippers order struck again, loading the bases with three straight hits. Columbus' cleanup man Jhonkensy Noel followed with a towering grand slam to double the Clippers lead.

The top third of Columbus' lineup--Trena, Brito, and Martinez--ended the night a combined 9-for-15 with six extra-base hits and scored nine of 16 Clippers runs.

Beginning the seventh down 9-1, the WooSox cut into the deficit by scoring three runs on two hits. Mickey Gasper started the inning with an eight-pitch walk and was followed by Mark Contreras' double that nearly left the yard. With nobody out, Chase Meidroth lined a two-run double off the wall in left-center to cut the lead to six. After advancing to third on Abreu's groundout, Nick Sogard drove in the WooSox shortstop with a sacrifice fly to center. At the end of seven, the Clippers held a five-run advantage.

In the final two innings, the Clippers put the game out of reach by scoring seven runs on seven hits--capped by Noel's second home run of the game and Micah Pries' three-run knock that was initially ruled a grand slam, but reversed to a single after he passed the runner ahead of him. Noel's long ball tied a franchise record six home runs allowed by the WooSox/PawSox franchise. The last time the club surrendered six home runs was in a 13-10 loss to Charlotte on July 28, 2019.

Worcester would go on to lose the series opener to Columbus, 16-4.

The WooSox and Clippers will meet in game two of their six-game set on Wednesday night at Polar Park. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. with Josh Winckowski (2-2, 3.55) getting the start for Worcester opposite Darren McCaughan (4-2, 5.50) for Columbus. The matchup will be televised on NESN+ and radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 The Pike, and the WooSox Radio Network.

