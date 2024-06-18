Redbirds Late Push Falls Short in Opener against Jumbo Shrimp

June 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game homestand with a 7-4 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Tuesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Memphis took the lead thanks to a pair of Jacksonville two-out errors in the first inning. With a chance to add to the lead in the fourth, the Redbirds stranded the bases loaded. Memphis loaded the bases four times in the game and recorded just one hit with the bags packed, a catcher Nick Raposo two-RBI single in the sixth inning.

Raposo, one of five batters to record a multi-hit game, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Third baseman Nick Dunn added three more hits to his season total and walked once. Center fielder Victor Scott II, left fielder Matt Koperniak and shortstop Thomas Saggese all posted a two-hit effort.

Nick Raquet (0-3) faced the minimum through four innings and struck out four in his first career Triple-A start. In the fifth inning, the right-handed pitcher allowed two runs on three hits and was given the loss. MLB Rehabber Nick Robertson allowed two runs on two hits and walked two in the first appearance of his assignment.

MLB Rehabber Willson Contreras went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a strikeout in the debut of his MLB Rehab Assignment with Memphis. The right-handed hitter appeared as the designated hitter and was lifted for a pinch hitter after three plate appearances as scheduled.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday, June 19 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.