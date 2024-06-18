Weston Wilson's Two Homers Back Michael Mercado's Quality Outing for a 'Pigs Winner

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (30-38) returned home with a bang thanks to two Weston Wilson homers as they outlasted the Norfolk Tides (35-35) by a final of 9-5 on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Wilson hit his first homer of the day to open the scoring in the second inning, smashing a solo shot.

He followed that up by belting a three-run homer, his 10th of the season, in the fourth to make it 4-0 Lehigh Valley. With the two homers, Wilson has now homered in four straight IronPigs games, tying a franchise record.

Norfolk made it a one-run game in the fifth as they plated two runs on sacrifice flies and then a third on a Heston Kjerstad RBI single.

A two-out error allowed Cal Stevenson, who had doubled, to score in the last of the fifth before RBI singles from Stevenson and Johan Rojas put the 'Pigs up by four again in the sixth.

Nick Maton swatted a two-run homer, his seventh of the season, to get Norfolk back to within striking distance in the eighth. The 'Pigs neutralized the homer thanks to two-out RBI hits from Ruben Cardenas (double) and Buddy Kennedy (single), pushing the lead to 9-5.

Michael Mercado (1-1) earned his first 'Pigs win as he went six innings for the first time since 2022. He allowed three runs on six hits and one walk, striking out six.

Justin Armbruester (1-6) suffered the loss for Norfolk, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits and two walks, striking out five.

Max Lazar (S, 7) got the final four outs for the 'Pigs, striking out three and allowing just one baserunner on a hit batter. Lazar has now thrown 14.1 consecutive scoreless innings.

The 'Pigs and Tides continue their series on Wednesday, June 19 at Coca-Cola Park. Freddy Tarnok (0-1, 9.00) goes for Lehigh Valley while Norfolk hands the ball to Chayce McDermott (2-4, 3.62)

