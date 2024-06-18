RailRiders Edge Bisons, 11-10

June 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 11-10 Tuesday night at PNC Field. SWB came back from a four-run deficit and smashed four home runs to secure the victory.

The Bisons plated the game's first runs in the top of the second. Alan Roden scored Damiano Palmegiani on a forceout and Max McDowell followed with a two-run homer to center to make it 3-0 Buffalo.

RailRiders starting pitcher Josh Maciejewski surrendered another homerun to McDowell in the top of the fourth, making it 4-0 Buffalo.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened its account in the bottom of the fourth. Oswald Peraza reached on an error and Carlos Narvaez slammed his 7th home run of the season, a 2-run blast to right, to get SWB within two.

Buffalo answered in the top of the fifth when Cameron Eden tripled and scored on a Leo Jimenez double to make it 5-2. With the bases loaded, relief pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. punched out Will Robertson to keep SWB within striking distance.

The RailRiders scored three and tied the game in the bottom half of the frame. Oscar González doubled to lead off and moved over to third on a Taylor Trammell forceout. Jeter Downs scored Gonzalez on a double to pull the RailRiders within two. After Downs stole third, a Brandon Lockridge RBI groundout made it 5-4. With two outs, Jorbit Vivas tied it up with a 369-foot solo shot to right field.

A three-run home run from Taylor Trammell gave the RailRiders the lead in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Jose Rojas and González hit consecutive singles setting up Trammell's 430-foot home run to center, putting SWB up 8-5. After Downs walked and stole second and third, Vivas singled him home to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a four-run advantage.

The Bisons cut into the lead with a two-run home run from Riley Tirotta in the top of the seventh.

SWB kept the bats going in the bottom of the seventh. After TJ Rumfield walked, Jose Rojas hammered a two-run shot to right field. His team-leading 13th homer of the season put the RailRiders up 11-7.

Robertson and Eden hit homers in the top of the ninth to pull the Bisons within one at 11-10 but Matt Sauer induced a groundout to end the game.

Maciejewski pitched 4.0 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out four. Art Warren (W, 1-0) tossed 1.0 innings, giving up two runs on two hits. Sauer (S, 1) earned his first Triple-A save with 1.1 innings of work. Paxton Schultz (L, 2-2) allowed five runs on four hits in 1.1 innings of work.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series with Buffalo on Wednesday night. The RailRiders send Will Warren to face Buffalo's Aaron Sanchez. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 PM.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 41-29

