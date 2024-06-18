Clevinger to Start MLB Rehab Tuesday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Chicago White Sox RHP Mike Clevinger will begin a Major League Baseball Rehab Assignment with the Charlotte Knights today. Clevinger, 33, will start tonight's game against the Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch of tonight's opener from Truist Field is set for 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte, NC.

Earlier this season, Clevinger posted a 0-0 mark with a 3.68 ERA (7 SO/7.1 IP) in two starts with the Knights. He was recalled by the White Sox on May 6 and is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in four starts (16.0 IP) with the White Sox this season. He was placed on Chicago's 15-day injured list on May 28 (retroactive to May 25) with right elbow inflammation.

Last season with the White Sox, Clevinger posted a 9-9 record with a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts over 131.1 innings pitched. For his major league career, the Jacksonville, FL native owns a 60-42 record with a 3.51 ERA in 156 games (142 starts) over 804.0 innings pitched.

LHP Garrett Schoenle, who was promoted to Charlotte on June 16, was assigned back to Double-A Birmingham today. Schoenle, 25, made the start for the Knights on Sunday against the Durham Bulls. He pitched three hitless innings and was one of seven Charlotte pitchers to combine on a nine-inning no-hitter in a 2-0 win over the Bulls.

Schoenle, 25, has appeared in eight games this season with the Barons and is 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA (15 SO/12.1 IP). The Fort Wayne, IN native also posted a 1-1 mark with a 2.25 ERA in seven games out of High-A Winston-Salem's bullpen (16 SO/12.0 IP) earlier this season. Schoenle was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on July 21, 2021. He was originally selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2017 MLB Draft (did not sign). He is a product of the University of Cincinnati.

