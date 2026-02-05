Obed Vargas Locks Down Messi and Inter Miami in Leagues Cup Final
Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video
Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from February 5, 2026
- Sounders FC Splits Final Two Friendlies of European Preseason Trip - Seattle Sounders FC
- Argentina Select Compass Minerals National Performance Center for Team Base Camp Training Site - Sporting Kansas City
- Rapids Academy Goalkeeper Victor Hart Called Up to St. Kitts and Nevis U-17 Boys National Team - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake FW Diego Rocío Loaned to LIGA MX Powerhouse Club América - Real Salt Lake
- St. Louis CITY SC Continues to Build Sporting Leadership with MLS Experience, Naming Ally Mackay Assistant Sporting Director - St. Louis City SC
- Revolution Sign Goalkeeper JD Gunn to First Team Contract - New England Revolution
- How to Watch STL CITY SC at Coachella Valley Invitational - St. Louis City SC
- New York City FC to Stream 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Matches - New York City FC
- Minnesota United's Preseason Coachella Valley Invitational Matches to be Televised Across the State - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Mourn Passing of Vassili Cremanzidis - San Jose Earthquakes
- Whitecaps FC Acquire AFCON Winner, Senegalese International Forward Cheikh Sabaly - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Signs 15-Year-Old Midfielder Zamir Loyo Reynaga - Sporting Kansas City
- Vassili Cremanzidis Passes Away at Age 36 - Club de Foot Montreal
- LAFC Home Match against Minnesota United Rescheduled - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Reveals 2026 Season Theme Nights and Matchday Giveaways - Chicago Fire FC
- Colorado Rapids Loan Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry to Loudoun United FC - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Kick off 2026 with Addition of Evolv Express Systems to TQL Stadium Entrances - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Splits Final Two Friendlies of European Preseason Trip
- Sounders FC Completes Transfer of Obed Vargas to la Liga Powerhouse Atlético Madrid
- Seattle Earns 3-0 Win over IF Brommapojkarna on Saturday in Preseason Action
- Seattle Sounders FC and Providence Announce Planned Evolution of Their Partnership
- Sounders FC Announces Additional Friendly against IF Brommapojkarna on January 31