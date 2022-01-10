Nolan Valleau Loaned to Stockton Heat

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced defenseman Nolan Valleau has been loaned to the Stockton Heat after signing a Professional Try-Out agreement with the American Hockey League club.

Valleau, 29, has one assist in two games with the Solar Bears this season after signing with Orlando on Dec. 21. The veteran blueliner has 58 points (14g-44a) in 95 career ECHL games with the Solar Bears, and has 46 points (9g-37a) in 227 career AHL games with Syracuse, Chicago, Rockford, Milwaukee and Utica.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

