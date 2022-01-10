Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 12

INDY FUEL WEEK 12 RESULTS: 2-0-0-0, 12-14-2-2 Overall

Friday, January 7 - Fuel 5 vs Wheeling 1:

In the first half of a home and home series, the Indy Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. Indy would jump out to a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to Jan Mandat and would see four more goals from Thomas, Eick, Jeszka and Mandat en route to a 5-1 win over the Nailers.

Saturday, January 8 - Fuel 5 at Wheeling 2:

In the second half of home and home games against the Wheeling Nailers, the Fuel completed the series sweep when five different players scored to earn a 5-2 win Saturday night.

INDY FUEL WEEK 13 SCHEDULE:

Friday, January 14 - Fuel at Fort Wayne (8:00 p.m. ET, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)

Saturday, January 15 - Fuel vs Iowa (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Sunday, January 16 - Fuel vs Iowa (3:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

JAN'S NUMBERS

Tallying two goals and an assist over the weekend, Jan Mandat has registered five points in his last three games. Since joining the Fuel in early December, Mandat has earned five goals and nine assists. Playing alongside Darien Craighead and Seamus Malone over the weekend, the trio combined for four goals and three assists in two games.

SCORING EXPLOSION

Winning three straight games for the first time this season, the Fuel have outscored their opponents 14-4. Through their last six games, the team has registered 22 goals and given up 14. Leading the scoring charge, Seamus Malone and Spencer Watson have earned nine goals in their last six games.

OIL DROPS:

Kirill Chaika has an assist in each of his last two games

Darien Craighead is on a three-game point streak (1g, 2a)

Jan Mandat has two goals and three assists in his last three games

Seamus Malone has three goals and an assist in his last three games

Jared Thomas has a three-game point streak (1g, 3a)

Andrew Bellant earned his first ECHL point on Friday

Spencer Watson has goals in four out of his last six games

CJ Eick has a three-game scoring streak

Mitch Gillam has three straight wins in his last three starts

Gillam has stopped 71 of 75 shots in his last three games

Michael Lackey earned his first AHL win on Saturday night for the Chicago Wolves

Team Notes

Winning both games this past weekend, the Fuel won three straight games for the first time this season

The Fuel are 9-4-0-1 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Indy is 4th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (17.17)

The Fuel are 8-5-2-1 when scoring first this season

The Fuel have the 10th best power play in the ECHL (22.1%)

The Fuel are 23rd in the ECHL on the PK (75%)

Indy has outscored their opponents 42-36 in the second period

Indy is 10-1-0-1 when leading after 2 periods

The Fuel are averaging 3.50 goals for per game putting them in 7th in the league

The team is 22nd in the ECHL in goals against (3.50)

