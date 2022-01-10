MLK Night this Friday

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets picked up three points last week and remain in third place in the Central Division with a record of 17-9-4, totaling 38 points. The Komets return on Friday to entertain the Indy Fuel on MLK Night. The team will be wearing special MLK jerseys when the puck drops at 8:00 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Sunday, the team will host the Kalamazoo Wings at 5:00 p.m.

Last week's results

Wed 1/5 vs Toledo FW 2 - TOL 7 L

Fri 1/7 @ Cincinnati FW 4 - CIN 5 L

Sat 1/8 vs Toledo FW 4 - TOL 1 W

Sun 1/9 @ Toledo FW 2 - TOL 3 OTL

About last week - Wednesday, the Komets finished a seven-game home stand with a 7-2 loss to Toledo. The Walleye would start the game quickly with a goal just eight seconds into the contest. Matt Alvaro would get the Komets even at 12:21 with a shorthanded goal assisted by Blake Siebenaler and Anthony Petruzzelli. Toledo would then score six unanswered goals until Petruzzelli scored at 17:37 of the third period. Bailey Brkin would start the game, but would not finish it after giving up five goals on 15 shots. Tommy Proudlock would enter in the second period and gave up two goals on 15 shots. The Komets outshot Toledo 43-35.

Friday night, the Komets would travel to Cincinnati only to be handed a loss. Matt Alvaro scored a power play goal at 13:11, and Oliver Cooper would follow that up with a shorthanded tally just twenty seconds later to give the Komets an early 2-0 lead. The host Cyclones would get a goal from former Komet, Justin Vaive, to start a 4-0 run for the Cyclones. The Komets would pull within one in the third period off an acrobatic goal from Zach Pochiro at 2:01, but the Cyclones would counter with a power play goal at 11:27 to put the game out of reach. Rookie Shawn Boudrias would add a late goal to make the final score 5-4. Mario Culina made 16 saves in his Komet debut.

Saturday night, the Toledo Walleye returned to Fort Wayne. After a scoreless first two periods, the Komets would erupt for four goals in the third period. Shawn Szydlowski scored at 4:20, followed by Matt Alvaro netting his tenth of the season at 8:08 on a power play. Stephen Harper would later score a pair of goals, both on the power play. The Walleye busted up the shutout with only 12 seconds remaining in the game with a power play goal from Brady Tomlak. Zach Pochiro would finish the game with three assists and Stephen Harper would be credited with three points (2g, 1a). Liam Hughes made his Komet debut getting the win, while stopping 26 shots.

The Komets would conclude their schedule of four games in five nights with a trip to Toledo on Sunday. Connor Jones would open the scoring at 1:50 with assists from Nick Jermain and Shawn Boudrias. Anthony Petruzzelli would add another Komet tally on the power play at 3:28 of the second period. The team would hold a 2-0 edge after two periods of play. In the third, Toledo would rattle off two goals to tie the game and send it to overtime. In the extra frame, former Komet, Randy Gazzola, would end the game with a goal at 2:29 giving the Walleye a 3-2 win. Liam Hughes started his second consecutive game, making 28 saves.

Komet streaks- Zach Pochiro has a three-game points streak (1g, 4a)

For the week -

POS GP PT G A +/-

Matt Alvaro F 4 5 3 2 0

Zach Pochiro RW 4 5 1 4 -3

Anthony Petruzzelli F 4 4 2 2 -1

Stephen Harper F 4 4 2 2 -1

Nick Jermain F 4 3 0 3 1

Marcus McIvor D 3 2 0 2 1

Oliver Cooper F 4 2 1 1 1

Shawn Boudrias F 4 2 1 1 1

Connor Jones C 4 2 1 1 -4

Blake Siebenaler D 1 1 0 1 0

Will Graber D 1 1 0 1 -1

Shawn Szydlowski F 2 1 1 0 0

Matt Murphy D 3 1 0 1 -2

Goaltenders

GAA MIN SA GA SV W L OTL SV%

Liam Hughes 1.96 122 58 4 54 1 0 1 0.931

Tommy Proudlock 4.35 28 15 2 13 0 0 0 0.867

Mario Culina 5.14 58 21 5 16 0 1 0 0.762

Bailey Brkin 9.26 32 20 5 15 0 1 0 0.750

Special K's- The Komets recorded five power play goals on 15 opportunities last week. On the penalty kill the club gave up four goals on 13 chances. The Komets have seven shorthanded goals this season.

Komet leaders -

POINTS: Will Graber 24

GOALS: Matt Alvaro 10

ASSISTS: Will Graber 15

PP GOALS: Matt Alvaro 4

SH GOALS: Kellen Jones 2

GW GOALS: Kellen Jones 3

SHOTS: Connor Corcoran 73

PIM: Chays Ruddy 48

+/- : Will Graber 14

Icing the puck - The Komets have not lost more than two consecutive games this season. The team is 7-4-1 following a loss. Saturday night, the Komets scored the most power play goals in a game this season with three. The first two Komet goals scored Friday night were the fastest two of the season, coming just 20 seconds apart. The team has now used eight different goaltenders. The record for most keepers in a season is nine set during the 2013-2014 season. Sunday's OT loss was the first for the Komets after leading for two periods 11-0-1-0. The club is 7-0-3 when being outshot by their opponents. The Komets are 11-1-1-0 when scoring four or more goals.

Player of the week nominations

F Matt Alvaro 4gp 3g 2a

G Liam Hughes 2gp 1w 54sv 1.96gaa 0.931sv%

Upcoming Promotions

MLK Night Friday, January 14th -- The Komets will be wearing special MLK Jerseys, courtesy of CareSource. The jerseys will be auction off with the proceeds to benefit Healthier Moms and Babies.

Komets on the ice:

Monday, Jan 10 ....Team day off

Tuesday, Jan 11....Practice at Coliseum, 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan 12... Practice at Coliseum, 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Road game at Kalamazoo 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan 13....Practice at Ice House, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan 14....Practice at the Coliseum, 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Home game versus Indy 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 15....Practice at the Coliseum 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Road game at Toledo 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan 16.... Home game versus Kalamazoo 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Jan 17.... Team day off

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all three Komet home games this weekend.

