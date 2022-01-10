Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - After an eight-day stretch with no games, the Orlando Solar Bears get back to work with a busy week of four games, starting tonight as they host the South Carolina Stingrays at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears then welcome the Wheeling Nailers to town for a three-in-three set beginning Friday, Jan. 14.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, Jan. 10 vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Wheeling Nailers - Hockey is for Everyone

Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. Wheeling Nailers - Celebrity Classic / Cosplay Night

Sunday, Jan. 16 vs. Wheeling Nailers - VyStar Credit Union Sunday

Sunday's game is a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday - The first 100 VyStar members who present their VyStar debit/credit card at the Amway Center box office can score a free pair of tickets to the game. Once all 100 pairs are claimed, VyStar members cans till take advantage of a buy-one, get-one ticket offer. Visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for more info.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 16-12-1-0

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-0-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-5-0-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Michael Brodzinski - 18 points

MOST GOALS: Luke Boka - 9

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 13 assists

PIM LEADER: Chad Duchesne - 29 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jake Transit - +7

BITES:

Hunter Fejes enters the week with seven points (5g-2a) in his last three games, and took home, Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week honors for the week of Dec. 27.

Orlando is tied for third with seven shorthanded goals scored.

Brad Barone is second in the ECHL with a .934 save percentage and tied for fourth with 10 wins.

Orlando is 12-1-0-0 when scoring first.

Luke McInnis and Michael Brodzinski are tied for second among Eastern Conference defensemen in goals with five.

The Solar Bears are 10-1-1-0 when leading after two periods.

Luke Boka is one of two ECHL rookies with two overtime-winning goals.

Nominate a Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month Today!

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Hugo Alnefelt* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-0-0, .700%

Zach Fucale - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 3 GP, 1-0-1, .980%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 23 GP, 16-5-0, .908%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 13 GP, 2g-8a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 31 GP, 0g-6a

Garret Sparks* - Goaltender - L.A. Kings - 1 GP, 1-0-0, .

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA:

Defenseman Andrew McLean joined us for last week's episode to share his hockey journey from Michigan, along with his love of metal, his pre-game workout routine, and his love of skateboarding.

