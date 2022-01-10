Weekly Roundup: Glads Break out Brooms

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (16-13-2-1) won all three matchups this weekend against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-14-3-3). The Glads have dates with the Cincinnati Cyclones (19-11-1-0), the Jacksonville Icemen (20-9-1-1), and the Norfolk Admirals (12-16-1-1) this upcoming week.

A Look Ahead

Atlanta will travel to the Midwest to take on Cincinnati on Wednesday at 7:35 PM. The Glads are 1-1-0-0 against the Cyclones this season through two pervious meetings. The Icemen come to Duluth and Gas South Arena for a Friday matchup at 7:30 PM. The Glads finish the week with the Admirals on Sunday at 3:00 PM. Atlanta has a 1-1-0-1 record against Jacksonville this season and a 1-2-0-0 mark against Norfolk.

The Cyclones currently rank second in the Central Division and have earned points in their last eight games. Jacksonville ranks second in the South Division and sit seven points above Atlanta in the standings. Norfolk is fifth in the South Division. TICKETS FOR GAME ON JAN. 14 VS JASCKONVILLE TICKETS FOR GAME ON JAN. 16 VS NORFOLK Friday Shootout

The Glads beat the Swamp Rabbits 4-3 in a shootout on Friday night on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Eric Neiley potted two goals for the Glads and Mike Pelech tacked on a goal and an assist. The Gladiators' power play got rolling and cashed in twice. Tim Davison and Derek Nesbitt scored in the shootout for Atlanta, and goaltender Tyler Parks stopped both Greenville attempts.

Smiles on Saturday

Atlanta took down Greenville 3-1 on Saturday. Tim Davison led the Glads on offense with one goal and two assists, while Mike Pelech added on a goal and an assist. Tyler Parks turned in another stellar performance with 37 saves on 38 shots.

Sunday Sweep

The Glads won their fourth straight game on Sunday with a 3-2 victory over the Swamp Rabbits. Greenville struck first in the first period, but Tim Davison answered for Atlanta with a goal at the start of the second. The Glads then tied the game at 2-2 on a power-play goal from Gabe Guertler. Kameron Kielly scored the game-winner in the middle of the third, and goaltender Chris Nell posted 33 saves on 35 shots.

Transaction Report

Jan. 5 - Tyler Parks - Reassigned from Belleville

Jan. 6 - Kameron Kielly - Reassigned from Belleville

Jan. 6 - Dino Balsamo - Traded to Kalamazoo

