Fournier Returns to Wichita; Manchurek Signed

January 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forwards Stefan Fournier and Joe Manchurek. Additionally, goaltender Olivier Rodrigue has been reassigned to Bakersfield.

Fournier, 29, returns to Wichita for his fourth season in Thunder blue and his ninth as a pro. He started the year in Slovakia with HK Dukla Michalovce, tallying two goals and 118 penalty minutes in just 15 games.

After having a career year in 2019-20 where he recorded 42 points (24g, 18a), he followed that up with another 40-point performance. In 55 games last year, he potted 22 goals, 20 assists for 42 points.

A native of Dorval, Quebec, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward took over the franchise-lead in ECHL points last season, recording a goal and an assist on May 15 against Rapid City. Overall, he has 113 points (63g, 50a) in 145 games since coming to the Air Capital. Fournier holds the franchise lead for ECHL points since the team joined the league.

Fournier will serve as the team's Player Assistant Coach. He has served as the Player Assistant for the last two seasons.

Manchurek, 25, turns pro after playing the last four seasons at the University of Toronto. The Windsor, Ontario native was a teammate of current Thunder rookie forward David Thomson. His best year came in 2019-20 when he recorded 36 points (14g, 22a) in 27 games for the Varsity Blues and was named to the USports Second All-Star Team. Manchurek totaled 63 points (23g, 40a) in 49 games during his collegiate career.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward played four full seasons for the Oshawa Generals. He served as an alternate captain in 20-15-16 and was named captain in 2016-17. In 2014-15, he helped the Generals to an Ontario Hockey League title and won the Memorial Cup. Manchurek tallied 112 points (48g, 64a) in 239 career games with Oshawa.

Wichita opens a busy week on Tuesday in Kansas City starting at 7:05 p.m.

