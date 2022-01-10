Mariners and Arcadia Expand Support for Make-A-Wish Maine Throughout January

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and Arcadia, a climate crisis-fighting tech company that unlocks nationwide access to utility data and renewable energy resources, are expanding their partnership to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Maine throughout January. As part of their sponsorship of the Mariners, Arcadia is donating $100 to Make-A-Wish Maine for every home power play the Mariners score. Sixteen games into the season, the Mariners have already scored 16 home power play goals, which equates to $1,600 raised for Make-A-Wish Maine. At that pace, Arcadia will donate $3,600 throughout the 36-game home schedule.

As part of the expanded fundraising effort throughout January, Mariners fans will be able to purchase $15 tickets to home games, with $5 from each ticket sale going to Make-A-Wish Maine. There will also be a text-to-donate platform for fans to easily donate money themselves. Fans who donate $25 or more will be entered to win a custom, one-of-a-kind Maine Mariners Make-A-Wish jersey. The effort will culminate at the game on Saturday, January 29, where Make-A-Wish Maine representatives will be in attendance to assist with collecting donations for the text-to-donate raffle. Arcadia will also double their donation for any power play goals that the Mariners score in that game.

"Arcadia, Make A Wish Maine and the Mariners have created quite the hat trick for community impact this season," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "It is great to partner with local companies that care about Maine. We love teaming up with Arcadia to shine a brighter light on Make a Wish and all the great work they do for children in Maine."

"Now more than ever, hope is essential for children battling a critical illness," said Nichole Rutherford, Director of Development at Make-A-Wish Maine. "We are so grateful to Arcadia and the Maine Mariners for teaming up to support Maine kids. From their Power Play promotion to declaring January as Make-A-Wish month, this duo is helping to bring hope to children in Maine with critical illnesses. Go, Mariners!"

Arcadia helps Maine residents make a power play every day by connecting them to local solar farms so that they can help create clean energy for their communities and save money on their power bills. Community solar programs, developed by states like Maine to encourage more renewable energy, provide residents (especially those who don't own their homes) many of the same benefits as installing solar panels on their roof - without any installation, change in utility company, or extra cost to sign up.

Renters and homeowners can join Arcadia's community solar program at arcadia.com/mariners. New members will receive $50 toward their power bill as a thank you for signing up.

The Maine Mariners are proud ECHL affiliates of the Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Cross Insurance Arena in downtown Portland. They open up a six game homestand on January 21st, playing back-to-back "Threekends" with games on each of the final two Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays of January. Individual game can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling the box office at 207-775-3458.

