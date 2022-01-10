Thunder Weekly, January 10

WICHITA, Kan. (Jan. 10) - Wichita continued its five-game series against Kansas City this past weekend. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, January 7

Wichita at Kansas City, 4-2 L

Saturday, January 8

Wichita at Kansas City, 2-1 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, January 11

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, January 13

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Throwback Thursday.

Friday, January 14

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. CARES Night.

Saturday, January 15

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. #ILOVEWICHITA Night.

WICHITA

HOME: 6-7-3-0

AWAY: 5-9-1-0

OVERALL: 11-16-4-0

Last 10: 1-6-3-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 26 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Carter Johnson, 11

Assists: Brayden Watts, 23

Points: Brayden Watts, 30

+/-: Sean Allen, Nick Minerva, +2

PIM: Sean Allen, 83

STREAK SNAPPED - Wichita entered the weekend looking to snap a winless skid. After falling on Friday night against Kansas City, the Thunder came back on Saturday night and claimed a 2-1 win. The victory snapped a 14-game winless skid. The last win that the Thunder had came back on December 1 in a shootout victory against Iowa.

SNOWMAN - Brayden Watts added two more points over the weekend. He set a new career-high with 23 assists and needs one more point to set a new career-high in that category. Last season, he tallied 30 points (10g, 20a). Watts has points in eight-straight games, netting 11 points over that span (2g, 9a). Watts is tied for 10th in scoring and second in the league in assists.

WINNER - Olivier Rodrigue was assigned to Wichita before the weekend. The Edmonton Oilers draft pick played both games against Kansas City. He earned his first ECHL win on Saturday night, making 37 saves. He also stopped 37 in Friday night's 4-2 loss against the Mavericks.

WELCOME BACK - Garrett Schmitz has been a welcome addition back to the Thunder lineup. He has points in three of his last four games and scored his second of the season on Saturday night.

ROOKIE SCORING - Carter Johnson tallied his 11th of the season on Friday night. The rookie forward from Miami (OH) is third in the rookie scoring race with 25 points.

SPECIAL - Wichita has power play goals in its last five games. Over that stretch, the Thunder are 5-for-20 (25%). Wichita killed off all eight power plays over the weekend against Kansas City. The Thunder are ranked third overall, operating at 84.7%.

FIRSTS - Wichita has had a knack for scoring first this season. The Thunder are tied for third in that category (18 times) with a 8-8-2-0 record. Wichita has scored first in three-straight games.

THUNDERBOLTS... Tyler Jeanson recorded his first career game-winner on Saturday night...Sean Allen is fifth in penalty minutes (83) and tied for fourth in major penalties (5)...Cam Clarke is tied for eighth among defenseman with 15 assists...Wichita is 6-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 6-2-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 2-0-0 in four-goal games...

