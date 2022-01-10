Steelheads Weekly - January 10, 2022

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (18-12-1) head into the back end of their six-game stretch against the Utah Grizzlies and travel to West Valley City beginning on Friday.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, January 5 vs. Utah Grizzlies: L 2-1

Shots: Grizzlies 35, Steelheads 28

PP: Grizzlies 0-for-2, Steelheads 0-for-2

The Steelheads and Grizzlies were toiled in a back-and-forth battle throughout the game that saw the Grizzlies gain the first advantage in the second period. However, the Steelheads answered back less than one minute later thanks to a blue line shot from defenseman Michael Prapavessis (15:30 2nd) to knot the game up, 1-1. The third period remained tight, in part, because of a strong performance by goaltender Jake Kupsky, however the Grizzlies stole the game with 1.7 seconds remaining to deny the Steelheads of points and sneak away with the win.

Friday, January 7 vs. Utah Grizzlies: W 6-3

Shots: Grizzlies 26, Steelheads 26

PP: Grizzlies 1-for-1, Steelheads 1-for-1

The Steelheads got off to a hot start and netted the opening tally within the first six minutes thanks to defenseman Casey Johnson (5:54 1st) to edge ahead, then forward Colton Kehler (PP, 12:20 1st) punched a loose puck through a net-front scramble for the 2-0 advantage. That momentum transitioned into the middle frame, and forward Chase Zieky (10:53 2nd) deflected a shot from the right circle to stretch the lead to 3-0. The Grizzlies pieced together the comeback bid with two tallies in the second period for a 3-2 game in the third frame. Within the first minute, forwards Kyle Marino (0:24 3rd) and Zach Walker (0:56 3rd) notch goals just 24 seconds apart to blow the game ahead, 5-2. Despite a Utah tally, Steelheads forward Luc Brown (EN, 19:48 3rd) sealed off the 6-3 victory.

Saturday, January 8 vs. Utah Grizzlies: W 4-3 (SO)

Shots: Grizzlies 37, Steelheads 34

PP: Grizzlies 2-for-2, Steelheads 2-for-2

The Steelheads and Grizzlies went back and forth throughout the game, and the Grizzlies struck first on the power play for the early lead before Steelheads forward Shawn McBride (PP, 18:08 1st) retaliated with his own power play tally off the faceoff to tie the game, 1-1. Steelheads forward Chase Zieky (5:06 2nd; PP, 6:01 2nd) came out hot in the middle period with two goals less than one minute apart to take a two-goal lead, 3-1. However, the Grizzlies answered in a similar fashion for situations to force a 3-3 game into overtime. After a strong goaltending play by Colton Point, Steelheads captain A.J. White (3rd Round) netted the lone goal in the shootout, taking the 4-3 result.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, January 14 @ Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, January 15 @ Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Monday, January 17 @ Utah Grizzlies - 1:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads head into the road portion of their six-game stretch with the Utah Grizzlies at Maverik Center. The Steelheads have won back-to-back games for the second time against the Grizzlies and have taken both weekend series, earning wins in four of six games to open the 16-game season set as well as three of four games in Boise. The Steelheads have also won 13 of their last 17 meetings with the Grizzlies since the start of the 2019-20 season and closed the gap to the division lead to five points. The Steelheads are 110-53-26 all-time against the Grizzlies as well as 50-29-13 on the road.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

4 For $50 Family Friday: Get four tickets, four Double R Ranch hot dogs, and four Pepsis for just $50 and bring out the whole family for a Friday night with the Steelheads. Limited availability that sell out fast, so go to idahosteelheads.com to get yours today.

$2 Beer Wednesday: $2 beers are back for every Wednesday night game during the 2021-22 season. The second of 11 $2 Beer Wednesdays comes on Wednesday, Nov. 24 against the Allen Americans. Get your seats at idahosteelheads.com or call 331-TIXS.

Pink In The Rink: The first jersey auction of the season comes on January 28 & 29 as Pink In The Rink Weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks. Download the Handbid app and register to get ready! Proceeds benefit St. Luke's Cancer Institute.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads own the most home wins (13) across the ECHL and have the third-best win percentage (.722), only trailing Reading (.818) and Cincinnati (.733).

- The Steelheads have yet to lose a home weekend series this season, winning all five three-game weekends so far and only splitting their two-game weekend in October.

- Chase Zieky earned his first multi-goal game on Saturday and also earned back-to-back games with tallies. Since coming off the IR on January 2, he has points in three of four games (2 goals, assist).

- Luc Brown netted five points last weekend, moving him to the scoring lead among active ECHL rookies at 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists), only trailing Utah's Brandon Cutler by one point overall.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 11 - Luc Brown/A.J. White

ASSISTS: 21 -A.J. White

POINTS: 32 - A.J. White

PP GOALS: 5 - A.J. White

SH GOALS: 1 - Will Merchant

GW GOALS: 3 - Kyle Marino

PIMS: 38 - Colby McAuley

PLUS/MINUS: +14 - Casey Johnson

SHOTS: 103 - Luc Brown

WINS 8 - Jake Kupsky

GAA: 1.66 - Matt Jurusik

SAVE %: .935 - Matt Jurusik

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings

1. Utah 20-11-1-1 42 pts

2. STEELHEADS 18-12-0-1 37 pts

3. Rapid City 14-14-3-2 33 pts

4. Tulsa 15-13-0-1 31 pts

5. Kansas City 15-15-1-0 31 pts

6. Allen 13-10-3-0 29 pts

7. Wichita 11-16-4-0 26 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local radio and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. Listen to the long-form podcast-style format to get you more in-depth conversations and information from players, alumni and others from the hockey world.

The Steelheads meet the Utah Grizzlies to open a road three-game weekend on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:10 p.m. from Maverik Center and return home on Wednesday, Jan. 26 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

