Mavs Complete Comeback Win in Overtime in Iowa

CORALVILLE, IA - The day after Christmas, the Mavericks hit the road to travel to Iowa to face the Hearlanders for the third straight time. The Mavericks dropped the last matchup at home 3-2 on December 18th and hoped for different fourtunes this time around.

Kansas City would quickly fall behind 3-1 by the end of the first period after taking an early 1-0 to start the game. The shots at the end of the opening frame would be all even at 11-11 and the Mavericks just needed something to turn in their favor, and it did.

After a 1-1 second period, the Mavericks would open up the third period with three straight goals to take a 5-4 lead. With under two minutes remaining, the Mavericks would take a penalty, putting Iowa on the power play. The Heartlanders would also pull their goaltender to make it a 6-on-4 advantage. Iowa would end up taking advantage and tie the game with just over a minute remaining.

In overtime, the Mavericks would work the puck around the zone and find Darik Angeli who would seal the win 6-5 for Kansas City.

