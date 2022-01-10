Rockford Signs Defenseman Mike Lee to PTO

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Monday that they have signed defenseman Mike Lee to a pro-tryout agreement.

Lee, 25, re-joined the Fuel on January 5 after playing three games for the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack. Skating in 27 games for the Fuel this season, Lee has tallied five goals, 22 assists and four penalty minutes. Currently in his second professional season, Lee has appeared in 3 AHL contests, registering two penalty minutes.

