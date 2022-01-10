Americans Weekly
January 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), split a two-game series with the Tulsa Oilers this past weekend winning on Friday night 6-3 in Allen, and dropping a 4-2 game to the Oilers on Saturday night in Oklahoma. The Americans game against Kansas City, scheduled for January 4th in KC, was postponed due to league health and safety protocols. The Americans play three road games this weekend. Two in Tulsa, and one in Kansas City.
Last Week's Record: 1-1
Overall record: 13-10-3 (29 Points)
Results:
Friday, January 7th vs. Tulsa, 6-3 Win
Saturday, January 8th at Tulsa, 4-2 Loss
-- Up Next --
Wednesday, January 12th, vs. Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, January 14 @ Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, January 15, @ Kansas City Mavericks
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Independence, Missouri
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, January 16 @ Tulsa Oilers
Time: 4:05 pm CST
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - (13) Chad Costello
Assists - (17) Chad Costello and Gavin Gould
Points - (30) Chad Costello
Power Play Goals - (4) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (7) Chad Costello
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and three others
Game Winning Goals - (3) Kris Myllari
First Goal - (2) Jack Combs and several others
Insurance Goals - (2) Chad Costello and Gavin Gould
Penalty Minutes - (46) Spencer Asuchak and Darian Skeoch
Plus/Minus - (+9) Kris Myllari
Shots on Goal - (88) Branden Troock
Save Percentage - (0.926) Antoine Bibeau
Goalie Wins - (3) Francis Marotte
Goals-Against Average - (2.67) Antoine Bibeau
Americans Notables:
Chad Costello is 11th in the league in scoring with 30 points.
Allen is seventh in the league averaging 15.36 penalty minutes per game.
The Americans are 0-3 in overtime games this season.
Allen is 5-4-2 when scoring the first goal.
The Americans have the 17th ranked power play at 19.0 %.
The Americans have allowed the most shorthanded goals this season with 11.
Allen is outscoring their opponents 30-27 in the opening period.
Allen is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.
Spencer Asuchak has a five-game point streak (4 goals and 2 assists).
Chad Butcher had his season-high five-game point streak snapped last Saturday night in Tulsa.
DJ Jerome's multi-point game on Saturday night in Tulsa, was his first since November 6th in Kansas City.
