Americans Weekly

January 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), split a two-game series with the Tulsa Oilers this past weekend winning on Friday night 6-3 in Allen, and dropping a 4-2 game to the Oilers on Saturday night in Oklahoma. The Americans game against Kansas City, scheduled for January 4th in KC, was postponed due to league health and safety protocols. The Americans play three road games this weekend. Two in Tulsa, and one in Kansas City.

Last Week's Record: 1-1

Overall record: 13-10-3 (29 Points)

Results:

Friday, January 7th vs. Tulsa, 6-3 Win

Saturday, January 8th at Tulsa, 4-2 Loss

-- Up Next --

Wednesday, January 12th, vs. Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, January 14 @ Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, January 15, @ Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Independence, Missouri

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, January 16 @ Tulsa Oilers

Time: 4:05 pm CST

Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - (13) Chad Costello

Assists - (17) Chad Costello and Gavin Gould

Points - (30) Chad Costello

Power Play Goals - (4) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (7) Chad Costello

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and three others

Game Winning Goals - (3) Kris Myllari

First Goal - (2) Jack Combs and several others

Insurance Goals - (2) Chad Costello and Gavin Gould

Penalty Minutes - (46) Spencer Asuchak and Darian Skeoch

Plus/Minus - (+9) Kris Myllari

Shots on Goal - (88) Branden Troock

Save Percentage - (0.926) Antoine Bibeau

Goalie Wins - (3) Francis Marotte

Goals-Against Average - (2.67) Antoine Bibeau

Americans Notables:

Chad Costello is 11th in the league in scoring with 30 points.

Allen is seventh in the league averaging 15.36 penalty minutes per game.

The Americans are 0-3 in overtime games this season.

Allen is 5-4-2 when scoring the first goal.

The Americans have the 17th ranked power play at 19.0 %.

The Americans have allowed the most shorthanded goals this season with 11.

Allen is outscoring their opponents 30-27 in the opening period.

Allen is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

Spencer Asuchak has a five-game point streak (4 goals and 2 assists).

Chad Butcher had his season-high five-game point streak snapped last Saturday night in Tulsa.

DJ Jerome's multi-point game on Saturday night in Tulsa, was his first since November 6th in Kansas City.

