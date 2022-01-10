Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 12: January 10, 2022

Overall Record: 20-7-0-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

January 5 at Fort Wayne (7-2 Win)

January 7 at Kalamazoo (4-2 Win)

January 8 at Fort Wayne (4-1 Loss)

January 9 vs. Fort Wayne (3-2 OT Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 14 at Kalamazoo at 7:00 p.m. (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

January 15 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

January 16 at Cincinnati at 3:00 p.m. (2:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, January 10 through Sunday, January 16)

Monday, January 10 - No Practice

Tuesday, January 11- No Practice

Wednesday, January 12 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, January 13 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, January 14 - Game at Kalamazoo at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 15 - Game vs. Fort Wayne at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, January 16 - Game at Cincinnati at 3:00 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Thrilling overtime win to finish three win week: Defenseman Randy Gazzola scored 2:29 into overtime Sunday for the Walleye to secure a 3-2 win over the Fort Wayne Komets which allowed Toledo to pick six of a possible eight points for the week. Sunday's game was also the first time this season that the Walleye had won a game when trailing after the first period as they were 0-4-2 prior to Sunday.

Overtime winners: The Sunday win was also the 6th of the year for the Walleye, which is by far the most in the ECHL this year. Seven teams in the league have three overtime wins which is the second most. Toledo is just three overtime wins shy of the Walleye record for most OT wins in a season which is nine set in the 2009-2010 season, the first year in Walleye history. Defenseman Randy Gazzola who scored his third overtime game-winner which ties JC Sawyer (2009-2010) for the most in a single season in Walleye history.

Close to defeat, Walleye rise to their feet: In two of the three wins this past week, Toledo trailed going to the third period. Friday night it was 2-1 in Kalamazoo before a three goal third period allowed the Walleye to win. Sunday Toledo was down 2-0 before picking up the win. For the season, the Walleye are 3-5-0 in the eight games they have trailed after the first two periods.

Another busy weekend on tap: After a four game week last week Toledo will dive into a three in three this coming weekend in three different cities. Friday night Toledo will return to Kalamazoo after beating the KWings there last Friday and is 3-1-1 vs. their Michigan rivals in 2021-2022. Saturday night Fort Wayne will be back in Toledo with each team picking three wins in the first six meeting this year. The Walleye will finish the weekend with a Sunday afternoon match in Cincinnati. Toledo is 1-1-0 against the Cyclones.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (1 goal - 8 assists = 9 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Billy Christopoulos (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .942 save %)

