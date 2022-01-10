Frustrating Weekend Concludes with Kalamazoo Win

WHEELING, WV- The weekend was a challenging one for the Wheeling Nailers, who finished things up on Sunday afternoon at WesBanco Arena. The Kalamazoo Wings opened up a big lead with a three-goal second period, and went on to a 5-1 win, led by two goals from Raymond Brice and 31 saves by Jason Pawloski. Justin Almeida was the lone goal scorer for Wheeling.

One goal was scored in the first period, and it was a fortuitous marker for the visiting Wings. Tyler Rockwell tossed the puck toward the net from the right point, and his shot ended up finding a path into the net, with a possible deflection taking place on the way.

Kalamazoo added to its lead with a big middle frame, while getting some help from the iron, as the Nailers hit four posts to that point in the contest. At the 5:27 mark, the Wings got their second goal of the day, when Raymond Brice's backhander from the trapezoid banked off of Stefanos Lekkas' right skate and dribbled into the cage. Kyle Blaney followed that by stepping in and roofing a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle on the man advantage, then Brice netted his second of the period 1:06 later from low on the right side, as the Wings carried a four-goal advantage into the break.

The visitors tacked on one more goal in the third period, as Logan Lambdin lit the lamp, before Justin Almeida collected the lone tally for the Nailers in a 5-1 final.

Jason Pawloski picked up his first ECHL win for Kalamazoo, as he blocked away 31 of the 32 shots he faced. Stefanos Lekkas suffered the loss for Wheeling, as he allowed five goals on 29 shots, before Brody Claeys finished the game with eight stops.

The Nailers will travel to Orlando for three games against the Solar Bears on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday and Saturday will start at 7:00, then Sunday will begin at 3:00. Wheeling's next homestand is a three-game weekend on January 21st, 22nd, and 23rd. Friday is a Frosty Friday against Kalamazoo at 7:10, Saturday is First Responders Night against Iowa at 7:10, then Sunday will feature a post game skate with even-numbered players, following the 4:10 tilt against Iowa. Season memberships, single game tickets, and partial packages are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

