Early Goals Down Stingrays in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Solar Bears (17-12-1-0) used two early goals to drop the South Carolina Stingrays (10-18-3-0) on Monday night at the Amway Center by a final score of 2-1.

Orlando jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first two minutes and nine seconds. Dmitry Semykin tallied his second of the year, firing a wrist shot past a screened Ryan Bednard's glove. Tristan Langan added the second goal 17 seconds later on a redirection of Luke McInnis' shot from the blue line to double the lead.

Nate Pionk returned the favor midway through the second period, racing step-for-step with Jade Miller on the give-and-go goal. Pionk raced into the zone, feeding Miller before slamming the return pass into the back of the net, cutting the deficit to one.

Bednard settled in after the first two shots, finishing the contest with 18 saves while Brad Barone stood on his head with 33 saves in the Orlando victory.

The Stingrays return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, January 14th for Pride Night. It's another Frothy Friday with $5 Frothy Beers presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company at 7:05pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

