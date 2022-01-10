ECHL Transactions - January 10
January 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 10, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Jake Cass, D
Kansas City:
Zane Schartz, D
Rapid City:
Hayden Stewart, G
Toledo:
Adam Larkin, D
Kyle Bonis, F
Wheeling:
Nick Sorkin, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ryan Roth, F added to active roster (claimed from Reading)
Allen:
Add Andrew Jarvis, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve
Add Ben Owen, D activated from reserve [1/7]
Atlanta:
Add Cody Sylvester, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Brendan Bonello, G placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve [1/7]
Greenville:
Add Austin Eastman, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake Cass, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Iowa:
Add Adrien Beraldo, D returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)
Add Trevin Kozlowski, G assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Add Riese Zmolek, D assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Delete Jack Berry, G placed on reserve
Delete Alex Carlson, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Newfoundland:
Delete Tristan Pomerleau, D recalled by Manitoba
Delete Trent Bourque, D recalled by Manitoba
Norfolk:
Add Michael Bullion, G signed contract, added to active roster
Orlando:
Add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Valleau, D loaned to Stockton
Toledo:
Delete Kade Phipps, G released as EBUG
Trois-Rivières:
Add Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Olivier Archambault, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Cedric Desruisseaux, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Marc-Antoine Gelinas, G placed on reserve
Delete Olivier Hinse, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Cedric Desruisseaux, F recalled by Laval
Delete Olivier Galipeau, D loaned to Laval
Tulsa:
Delete Jake Ramsey, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Wichita:
Add Joe Manchurek, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Stefan Fournier, F team suspension lifted, added to active roster
Delete Joe Manchurek, F placed on reserve
Delete Olivier Rodrigue, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Worcester:
Add Luke Peressini, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nick Albano, D returned from loan to Charlotte
Delete Connor McCarthy, D recalled by Bridgeport
