ECHL Transactions - January 10

January 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 10, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Jake Cass, D

Kansas City:

Zane Schartz, D

Rapid City:

Hayden Stewart, G

Toledo:

Adam Larkin, D

Kyle Bonis, F

Wheeling:

Nick Sorkin, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan Roth, F added to active roster (claimed from Reading)

Allen:

Add Andrew Jarvis, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve

Add Ben Owen, D activated from reserve [1/7]

Atlanta:

Add Cody Sylvester, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Brendan Bonello, G placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve [1/7]

Greenville:

Add Austin Eastman, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake Cass, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Iowa:

Add Adrien Beraldo, D returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)

Add Trevin Kozlowski, G assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Add Riese Zmolek, D assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Delete Jack Berry, G placed on reserve

Delete Alex Carlson, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Newfoundland:

Delete Tristan Pomerleau, D recalled by Manitoba

Delete Trent Bourque, D recalled by Manitoba

Norfolk:

Add Michael Bullion, G signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Valleau, D loaned to Stockton

Toledo:

Delete Kade Phipps, G released as EBUG

Trois-Rivières:

Add Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Olivier Archambault, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Cedric Desruisseaux, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Marc-Antoine Gelinas, G placed on reserve

Delete Olivier Hinse, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Cedric Desruisseaux, F recalled by Laval

Delete Olivier Galipeau, D loaned to Laval

Tulsa:

Delete Jake Ramsey, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Wichita:

Add Joe Manchurek, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Stefan Fournier, F team suspension lifted, added to active roster

Delete Joe Manchurek, F placed on reserve

Delete Olivier Rodrigue, G recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Worcester:

Add Luke Peressini, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nick Albano, D returned from loan to Charlotte

Delete Connor McCarthy, D recalled by Bridgeport

