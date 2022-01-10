Mavs Drop Game Two of Military Appreciation Weekend

January 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - Kansas City won night one of Military Appreciation weekend against the Iowa Heartlanders and looked to make it three straight wins on Saturday night.

The first period was a scoreless draw after 20 minutes of play. The Heartlanders scored the first goal of the night 4:33 into the second period. The Mavericks tailed by that one goal heading into the third period.

Darik Angeli would score the first goal of the third period on the power play and tie the game midway through the frame. However, the Heartlanders would go on to score the next two goals and take a 3-1 lead. The Mavericks would get within one with just 10 seconds remaining, but it was too late and they would fall by a final of 3-2.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.