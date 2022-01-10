Rabbits Add Forward with Eastman Signing

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that the club has signed forward Austin Eastman to a contract.

Eastman, 24, signs with the Swamp Rabbits after appearing in nine games for the Ontario Tech RidgeBacks of USports where the Lindsay, Ontario native totaled 10 points (2g, 8a) for the collegiate side. Over three seasons with the RidgeBack, the 5'11", 183-pound forward appeared in 70 games and amassed 58 points (22g, 36a) over that time.

East Greenville remains at home next weekend for a two-game set with the Florida Everblades on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and a Sunday meeting with the South Carolina Stingrays at 3:05 p.m.

