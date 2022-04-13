New Faces Come up Big in 4-1 Win over Penguins

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON, PA - Striking back out on the road, the Checkers kept their winning ways rolling with a 4-1 defeat of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Checkers came out firing on all cylinders, with Zac Dalpe ripping his 29th goal of the season less than two minutes into regulation and German Rubtsov ripping a quick one-timer to make it 2-0 heading into the first intermission.

The Penguins got on the board with a shorthanded tally midway through the second that would shift the momentum in the home team's favor for the remainder of the middle frame, but the Checkers clung to their one-goal advantage.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton continued to mount pressure in the third, but the Checkers wouldn't budge - thanks in large part to a stellar 27-save performance between the pipes from Joey Daccord. A clutch goal off the stick of Connor Bunnaman gave Charlotte some breathing room, and the visitors never looked back from there. An empty-net dagger from Alexander True sealed the deal and the Checkers emerged with a strong 4-1 victory.

Notes

The Checkers have reached the 40-win mark for the fifth time in franchise history ... Tonight's win extended the Checkers' point streak to seven games ... The Checkers finished their season series against the Penguins with a 6-1-1-0 record ... German Rubtsov and Connor Bunnaman each scored their first goals as Checkers ... Zac Dalpe has goals in two straight games and six goals in his last seven games ... Alexander True has goals in four straight games, the longest such streak by a Checker this season ... Luke Henman has points in three straight games ... Dennis Cholowski extended his assist streak to three games ... The Checkers have gone seven straight games without allowing a power-play goal ... Joey Daccord earned his third straight win and has allowed two or fewer goals in nine of his last 11 starts ... Grigori Denisenko, Max Gildon, John Ludvig and Max McCormick missed the game due to injury ... Carsen Twarynski, Zach Uens and Antoine Bibeau were healthy extras

Up Next

The road trip rolls on for the Checkers, as they visit Springfield on Friday for the first of a two-game set.

