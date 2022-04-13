New Faces Come up Big in 4-1 Win over Penguins
April 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON, PA - Striking back out on the road, the Checkers kept their winning ways rolling with a 4-1 defeat of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The Checkers came out firing on all cylinders, with Zac Dalpe ripping his 29th goal of the season less than two minutes into regulation and German Rubtsov ripping a quick one-timer to make it 2-0 heading into the first intermission.
The Penguins got on the board with a shorthanded tally midway through the second that would shift the momentum in the home team's favor for the remainder of the middle frame, but the Checkers clung to their one-goal advantage.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton continued to mount pressure in the third, but the Checkers wouldn't budge - thanks in large part to a stellar 27-save performance between the pipes from Joey Daccord. A clutch goal off the stick of Connor Bunnaman gave Charlotte some breathing room, and the visitors never looked back from there. An empty-net dagger from Alexander True sealed the deal and the Checkers emerged with a strong 4-1 victory.
Notes
The Checkers have reached the 40-win mark for the fifth time in franchise history ... Tonight's win extended the Checkers' point streak to seven games ... The Checkers finished their season series against the Penguins with a 6-1-1-0 record ... German Rubtsov and Connor Bunnaman each scored their first goals as Checkers ... Zac Dalpe has goals in two straight games and six goals in his last seven games ... Alexander True has goals in four straight games, the longest such streak by a Checker this season ... Luke Henman has points in three straight games ... Dennis Cholowski extended his assist streak to three games ... The Checkers have gone seven straight games without allowing a power-play goal ... Joey Daccord earned his third straight win and has allowed two or fewer goals in nine of his last 11 starts ... Grigori Denisenko, Max Gildon, John Ludvig and Max McCormick missed the game due to injury ... Carsen Twarynski, Zach Uens and Antoine Bibeau were healthy extras
Up Next
The road trip rolls on for the Checkers, as they visit Springfield on Friday for the first of a two-game set.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2022
- It Counts: Sushko Goal Confirmed in 2-1 Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Griffins Score Three in Second, Defeat Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Murray Earns First Win as Stars Top Wolves - Texas Stars
- Gustavsson's Fourth Career Shutout Backstops Belleville Sens Past Hartford - Belleville Senators
- Noesen Scores Again in Texas - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Lose to Checkers, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Top Bears 2-1 on Wednesday Night - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Rally to Top T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Second Period Stunts Monsters in 4-2 Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Blanked by Senators in Series Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- New Faces Come up Big in 4-1 Win over Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Rally Past Thunderbirds, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Abbotsford Canucks Playoff Tickets on Sale Tuesday, April 19 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Laczynski, Sandstrom and Zamula Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds Return Home for 3 Games this Week - Springfield Thunderbirds
- We're Hiring; Join Our Team - Bakersfield Condors
- Forward Kyle Betts Reassigned to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- 5 Things: Heat at Henderson - Stockton Heat
- Inaugural "Lucky's EggstravaganzaÃ¢ÂÂ to be Held at the Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, April 16 - Henderson Silver Knights
- IceHogs Announce WWE & Fan Appreciation Night on April 30 - Rockford IceHogs
- Series Preview vs. Stockton: April 13, 15 & 16 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cleveland Monsters Make Local 6-Year-Old Girl's Wish Come True - Cleveland Monsters
- Stockton Heat News Relase: Heat Head to Henderson for Three-Game Set - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Eye Series Split with Visit to Belleville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Captain Garrett Mitchell Returns for the 2022-23 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Taro Hirose Back in Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, April 13 vs. Laval - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.