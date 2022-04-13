We're Hiring; Join Our Team
April 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors, along with Mechanics Bank Arena and Aramark, offer multiple full and part-time positions. With the increase in crowds, all aspects of the organizations are increasing staffing needed to meet the demand.
With the Condors, multiple front office, full-time positions are available including: group sales, partnership services, community relations, digital media, and more. In addition, many part-time event staff positions are available on game nights and for team events throughout the season.
Mechanics Bank Arena, operated by ASM Global, is hiring multiple positions including security, guest services, conversion crew, parking, and housekeeping services to work all events inside the arena.
Aramark, the food and beverage operator at Mechanics Bank Arena, is hiring for a number of positions including grill cook. cashiers, dishwashers, and prep cooks.
