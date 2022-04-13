IceHogs Announce WWE & Fan Appreciation Night on April 30

Rockford, IL - Join the Rockford IceHogs on April 30 to celebrate the final regular season home game with a special WWE and Fan Appreciation Night! Rockford will take on their in-state rival, the Chicago Wolves at 6:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center.

"Tag Team" WWE Ticket Package: The IceHogs are teaming up with WWE to offer a "Tag Team" ticket package that includes: one upper-level ticket to the April 30 game, one lower-level ticket to the May 21 WWE "Saturday Night's Main Event" show at the BMO, and a WWE superstar experience hat (limited supplies available). Additionally, two "Tag Team" Pack price levels are available for $60 or $55.

ï»¿Fans will also have the chance to win WWE prize giveaways during in-game promotions and activities.

Fan Appreciation Night: To show how much the IceHogs appreciate their fans' support this season, the first 2,500 fans in the building on April 30 will receive a scratch off ticket. Every ticket will be a winning ticket! Prizes include game worn jerseys, free playoff tickets, merchandise deals and more.

The Oink Outfitters team store will also have special discounts and clearance items for sale, so fans can stock up on all their favorite gear for the playoffs.

